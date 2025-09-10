Hillsborough County Fair Returns For the Fall

Hillsborough County's yearly fair kicks off October 30 through November 9, 2025, at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. Kids will show off over 1,000 livestock projects during this 32nd year of the event.

With bigger crowds and more kids getting into farming, organizers added days to make it 11 total - the third time they've made it longer since 2021.

Getting in costs between $20 and $30 per day, which lets you enjoy all the main events. The fair team worked hard to keep prices family-friendly.

The weekends are packed with fun stuff. Rural King Family Day kicks off Rodeo Weekend on November 1, with Bulls, Barrels & Boogie following on November 2. The music gets going when Jarrod Turner and Chad Brock hit the stage Sunday.

The last weekend brings the noise. Big trucks and tractors battle it out November 7-8, while the smash-em-up Demolition Derby wraps things up November 9. Kids can ride pedal tractors before watching the crash-fest.

Opening night has something different - goat yoga classes at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Your yoga ticket gets you into the fair too while you do poses next to wandering goats.

There's lots of free stuff to do. The Farm to Fair display shows off local farming, while Riddle Me This gets your brain working. They've added new shows like the Thrill Circus, Scott's World of Magic, and an exciting Firefighter Show.

All the usual fair food is there - from gooey funnel cakes to hot corn dogs. Grown-ups can grab a drink at the outdoor beer garden.

More students than ever are joining in. Kid farmers now show 11 different types of animals, way more than the few hundred who used to participate.