ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 14

On Sept. 14 throughout the years, the hip-hop and R&B genres have been blessed with the births of legends and the release of seminal tracks that have shaped music. It’s…

Phil Collins
Wiz Khalifa performs with Jelly Roll at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On Sept. 14 throughout the years, the hip-hop and R&B genres have been blessed with the births of legends and the release of seminal tracks that have shaped music. It's not just another date on the calendar; it's a timestamp for moments that have defined eras and influenced hip-hop and R&B for decades to come.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Sept. 14 has been a significant date for music, giving rise to everything from chart-topping anthems to unforgettable singles that have stood the test of time:

  • 1993: The R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! released "Anniversary," a beautiful ballad that became one of their most iconic songs. It even snagged them a GRAMMY nomination, securing their spot in the rich tapestry of '90s R&B history.
  • 1999: Ol' Dirty Bastard, one of the most distinctive and cherished members of the Wu-Tang Clan, released his second album, N***a Please. This album showcased his unique and chaotic approach, mixing his signature off-kilter rhymes with raw, unconventional sounds. It highlighted his cleverness and made him an unpredictable yet well-loved figure in the music industry.
  • 2010: Wiz Khalifa released "Black and Yellow." The song quickly became a cultural sensation and a beloved anthem for Pittsburgh's sports teams. Its catchy tune and viral success showed that a song with a regional flair can connect with a lot of people and become culturally important.

Cultural Milestones

This date has marked significant moments in the lives of artists and the broader music industry:

  • 1973: Nasir Jones, a lyrical prodigy from Queens, New York, who would later be known as Nas, was born on this date. His career has set a new standard for rap lyrics and storytelling, particularly his first album, Illmatic, which is regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.
  • 1983: This date saw the birth of Amy Winehouse, whose soulful blend of R&B, jazz, and Motown-inspired vocals would make her a global icon.
  • 1984: The very first MTV Video Music Awards made history. This landmark event marked the official recognition of music videos as an art form, featuring artists from hip-hop and R&B, including Herbie Hancock, and establishing their significance in the new media world.

Whether it's the birth of an influential figure or the drop of an era-defining single, the events that have taken place on Sept. 14 serve as a testament to the dynamic and ever-evolving history of hip-hop and R&B. Every significant moment — from a catchy anthem making waves to the launch of a culturally significant awards ceremony — threads another piece into the ongoing narrative of these genres. It serves as a heartfelt reminder of the beats that resonate with us and inspire us to dance.

amy winehouseNasWiz Khalifa
Phil CollinsWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect