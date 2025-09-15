Beat The Freak And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See B.O.B

Grammy nominated B.O.B takes the stage at Jannus Live on September 25, 25 and Beat the Freaks has your way in!

Broke through with hits like “Nothin’ on You” (feat. Bruno Mars), “Airplanes” (feat. Hayley Williams), and “Magic” (feat. Rivers Cuomo). These tracks charted high and helped his debut album The Adventures of Bobby Ray reach mainstream success. Catch him live to experience it all on September 25, 25