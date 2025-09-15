Beat The Freak And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See B.O.B
Grammy nominated B.O.B takes the stage at Jannus Live on September 25, 25 and Beat the Freaks has your way in!
Broke through with hits like “Nothin’ on You” (feat. Bruno Mars), “Airplanes” (feat. Hayley Williams), and “Magic” (feat. Rivers Cuomo). These tracks charted high and helped his debut album The Adventures of Bobby Ray reach mainstream success. Catch him live to experience it all on September 25, 25
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 09/15-9/19/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected:09/15-9/19/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see B.O.B at Jannus Live on September 25,25
- Prize Value: : $43.25
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation