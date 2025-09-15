Jack Harlow Collabs: The Verses That Made Us Hit Replay

Jack Harlow has a talent that goes beyond his solo hits. The Louisville rapper has become a collaboration magnet, jumping on tracks with rap legends, R&B stars, and pop royalty. Each time, he finds a way to bring his own flavor without stealing the spotlight. It’s this balance, standing out while fitting in, that makes his features and duets so memorable.

Making Space with Hip Hop Heavyweights

When Harlow teamed up with Lil Nas X on “Industry Baby,” he didn’t just play second fiddle. His verse turned heads. Critics and fans alike pointed out how Harlow’s laid-back delivery contrasted perfectly with Nas X’s fiery energy. The track shot to number one, and people realized Harlow wasn’t just riding the wave—he was helping steer it.

Another highlight is his feature on EST Gee’s “Route 66.” It’s a homegrown collaboration, two Louisville rappers trading sharp lines. Harlow sounds right at home with EST Gee’s grittier tone, showing he can hold his own in more street-heavy rap.

Crossing into Pop Royalty

Jack Harlow doesn’t stop at hip hop. He’s also proven he can play nice in the pop world. His duet with Justin Timberlake on “Parent Trap” from Come Home the Kids Miss You gave fans a smooth blend of classic Timberlake crooning and Harlow’s clever wordplay.

On “First Class,” while technically not a duet, Harlow’s interpolation of Fergie’s “Glamorous” made the song feel like a collaboration across time. It was so catchy that even Fergie herself praised it. “Jack, to see you do that, it’s really bringing a whole new generation to the song,” she told him at the 2022 VMAs.

Standing Out on R&B Collabs

One of Harlow’s strongest skills is knowing when to dial it back and let the vibe flow. His work with Bryson Tiller on “Thru the Night” is a prime example. The song is breezy, fun, and perfect for a summer night drive. Tiller handles the smooth melodies while Harlow keeps the verses playful and crisp.

He also linked up with Chris Brown on “Already Best Friends,” a mellow R&B track where the chemistry was undeniable. Harlow’s storytelling fit neatly next to Brown’s vocals, and the result felt like two friends swapping stories at a party.

Trading Bars with Doja Cat

Then there’s “Just Us,” his collab with Doja Cat. This one showed a different side of Harlow—more flirty, more playful, and perfectly matched to Doja’s sharp, charismatic energy. Their back-and-forth had fans buzzing, with some even hoping for more team-ups between the two. Doja brought the sass, Harlow brought the smoothness, and together they turned the track into a highlight for both artists.

Duet Chemistry on Display

Harlow’s collaboration style works so well because he adapts without losing himself. He’s not trying to overpower Timberlake, Tiller, or Nas X. Instead, he enhances their voices with his sly humor and conversational tone. Even when he teamed with Eminem on the remix of “Killer,” he showed respect for the rap legend while sneaking in memorable bars that held their own.

Why His Collaborations Shine

Jack Harlow’s best features and duets prove he has a golden touch. He knows when to bring energy, when to step back, and how to make a song feel complete. Whether he’s vibing with a fellow Kentucky native, sharing the mic with R&B royalty, or sparring with rap giants, Harlow’s adaptability makes him one of the most reliable collaborators in the game today.