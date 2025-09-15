ContestsEvents
Listen To Babs To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Scream-A-Geddon

Tampa Bay's premier scream park, features six horrifying attractions located across 30 acres. The Monster Midway features carnival-style games and a variety of food and beverage options, including craft beer…

Tampa Bay’s premier scream park, features six horrifying attractions located across 30 acres. The Monster Midway features carnival-style games and a variety of food and beverage options, including craft beer and wine. WiLD 94.1 has your way into all the scars. Listen to at 5 pm for your chance to win!

SCREAM-A-GEDDON

Open Dates: Select Dates in August/September and open 7 days a week starting on September 25 through November 2nd 2025and then additionally on November 7th and 8th. The Monster Midway is the hub of SCREAM-A-GEDDON. It’s the perfect place to get the night started or to take a break and bask in the afterglow of adrenaline-fueled terror.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 9/15-9/19/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  9/15-9/19/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: 4 Tickets to Scream-A-Geddon
  • Prize Value: $119.80
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Scream-A-Geddon
