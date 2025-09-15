Listen To Babs To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Scream-A-Geddon
Tampa Bay’s premier scream park, features six horrifying attractions located across 30 acres. The Monster Midway features carnival-style games and a variety of food and beverage options, including craft beer and wine. WiLD 94.1 has your way into all the scars. Listen to at 5 pm for your chance to win!
Open Dates: Select Dates in August/September and open 7 days a week starting on September 25 through November 2nd 2025and then additionally on November 7th and 8th. The Monster Midway is the hub of SCREAM-A-GEDDON. It’s the perfect place to get the night started or to take a break and bask in the afterglow of adrenaline-fueled terror.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 9/15-9/19/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 9/15-9/19/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: 4 Tickets to Scream-A-Geddon
- Prize Value: $119.80
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Scream-A-Geddon