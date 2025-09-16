Cardi B Is Taking Her Drama On The Road: ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’

ContestsEvents
Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Cardi B dropped some big news while co-hosting TODAY With Jenna & Friends on September 16. The rapper revealed she’s finally hitting the road with her first-ever headlining arena tour — and she’s not keeping it small.

The tour is called the Little Miss Drama Tour, and it will stretch across more than 30 cities in 2026.

Tour dates and stops

The shows kick off February 11 in Palm Desert, California, and will roll through major arenas like New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum before wrapping up April 17 in Atlanta.

Fans eager to snag tickets can sign up for the artist presale now through September 21 at 10 p.m. PT. The presale officially begins September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers get early access with their own presale window on September 22 from 7 a.m. until September 23 at 7 a.m.

New album coming too

The announcement comes just days before Cardi’s highly-anticipated second album, Am I the Drama?, drops on September 19. The project has big-name features, including Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Her first album, Invasion of Privacy, went four-times Platinum and even scored her a Grammy for best rap album in 2019.

More than just concerts

To celebrate the album release, Cardi will also pop up at select stores across the U.S. — giving fans more chances to see her up close.

For a full list of tour stops and event details, fans can check the official announcement page.

Kayla MorganWriter
