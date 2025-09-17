Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy With NFL Star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B knows how to make an entrance, and this time it is not just with music. The rapper has revealed that she and her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, are expecting their first child together.

In a Sept. 17 interview with CBS News, Cardi kept it real with Gayle King: "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," she said. "I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

Love and Support

Cardi made it clear that this relationship is built on teamwork. "Me and my man are very supportive of each other," she explained. "We're like in the same space in our careers."

She added that Diggs helps her feel grounded and bold at the same time: "He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong."

Timing the Tour

This will be the rapper’s fourth child, though it is her first with Diggs. Cardi already has three children with rapper Offset — Kulture, Wave, and a third child born in 2024. She filed for divorce from Offset for a second time last year.

Her new baby is expected to arrive before her tour rehearsals begin in February 2026. "As soon as I give birth, tour rehearsal starts," Cardi told King. "I don't come from weak women."

A Hopeless Romantic

Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowl receiver, is also a dad to a daughter from a previous relationship. While cohosting “Jenna & Friends” with Jenna Bush Hager on Sept. 16, Cardi let slip that she is open to tying the knot again: “I believe in love. I’m like a hopeless romantic.”

Baby, Album, and More

The big announcement also arrives just two days before the release of Cardi’s new album, Am I the Drama? — her first studio album since Invasion of Privacy in 2018.