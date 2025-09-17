ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy With NFL Star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B knows how to make an entrance, and this time it is not just with music. The rapper has revealed that she and her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Cardi B knows how to make an entrance, and this time it is not just with music. The rapper has revealed that she and her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, are expecting their first child together.

In a Sept. 17 interview with CBS News, Cardi kept it real with Gayle King: "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," she said. "I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

Love and Support

Cardi made it clear that this relationship is built on teamwork. "Me and my man are very supportive of each other," she explained. "We're like in the same space in our careers."

She added that Diggs helps her feel grounded and bold at the same time: "He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong."

Timing the Tour

This will be the rapper’s fourth child, though it is her first with Diggs. Cardi already has three children with rapper Offset — Kulture, Wave, and a third child born in 2024. She filed for divorce from Offset for a second time last year.

Her new baby is expected to arrive before her tour rehearsals begin in February 2026. "As soon as I give birth, tour rehearsal starts," Cardi told King. "I don't come from weak women."

A Hopeless Romantic

Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowl receiver, is also a dad to a daughter from a previous relationship. While cohosting “Jenna & Friends” with Jenna Bush Hager on Sept. 16, Cardi let slip that she is open to tying the knot again: “I believe in love. I’m like a hopeless romantic.”

Baby, Album, and More

The big announcement also arrives just two days before the release of Cardi’s new album, Am I the Drama? — her first studio album since Invasion of Privacy in 2018.

She tied it all together with a laugh: "Go support my album because I'm a mother of four now."

cardi bStefon Diggs
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect