Listen To Babs For Your Chance To Win A Pair of Tickets To See Doechii

Celebrate with one of Florida’s brightest stars—Tampa native and Grammy winner Doechii —as she takes over the stage at Yuengling Center on Friday, October 25, 2025 . You could win tickets and witness her electrifying performance in person!

She recently won her first Grammy for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, making history as only the third woman ever to win in that category. Whether you’ve followed her since her viral TikTok days, or you’re just discovering Alligator Bites Never Heal now—this is your chance to catch Doechii live, backed by that Grammy-winning energy, in her home state.