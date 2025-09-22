The Explosive Chris Brown and Busta Rhymes Collaboration: ‘Look At Me Now’

Cross-genre collaborations have been a staple of hip-hop culture since Run-D.M.C. teamed up with American rockers Aerosmith on the international hit "Walk This Way" back in 1986. However, one of the most remarkable partnerships in recent decades came when R&B powerhouse Chris Brown and rap veterans Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne joined forces on the 2011 hit "Look At Me Now."

The Genesis of a Hip-Hop Phenomenon

While "Look At Me Now" is one of the 2010s' best-selling hits, its producer, Diplo, initially believed it would go on a mixtape rather than a commercial release. In an interview with VIBE, he recalled:

"I knew that I was working on something for a Chris Brown record, but I thought it was for a mixtape. When I did the beat, I gave it to one of his writers. Then Busta Rhymes got on it and I was like, 'Okay, this is going to be a club record.' And then when Wayne got on it, 'Look At Me Now' became a radio record. It just took off from there."

Alongside Diplo, the track's production was handled by the Dutch DJ and producer Afrojack and the Los Angeles-based initiative Free School. In terms of style, it's a dirty south-inspired track with sparse yet hard-hitting drums that are reminiscent of Cali Swag District's 2010 smash hit "Teach Me How to Dougie."

The song also features spacey synths, a thumping bass, horn jam sounds, and electronic background mixes. It was recorded and mixed at The Record Plant studio in Los Angeles, one of several studios where Brown recorded his F.A.M.E. album, from which the song was released as the second single.

Busta Rhymes' Legendary Rapid-Fire Verse

For many fans, the main attraction of "Look At Me Now" is Rhymes' rapid-fire verse, which he delivers with clinical precision. While Rhymes has always been renowned for his lightning-fast delivery, his lyrical assault on this track earned him significant praise from critics, with many lauding it as one of his most iconic.

The New York rap legend revealed the secret to his technique during a live session with Memphis rap phenom GloRilla for the sixth installment of Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians series. "I'm a be honest with you — it's called relaxing!" he remarked. The "Break Ya Neck" hitmaker also noted that he takes on a subdued stage presence to allow for more precise articulation while delivering fast-paced lyrics.

Commercial Success and Chart Performance of "Look At Me Now"

Brown's "Look At Me Now" was a cultural phenomenon upon its release on Feb. 1, 2011. It peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Brown's highest position on the chart since his 2008 international hit "Forever," which peaked at No. 2. It also enjoyed an impressive eight-week run atop Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The track charted internationally, reaching No. 46 in Australia, No. 44 in the United Kingdom, No. 37 in New Zealand, and No. 51 in Canada.

On May 5, 2025, "Look At Me Now" was certified Diamond by the RIAA, signifying 10 million album-equivalent units sold in the U.S. This was the first time Rhymes reached this highly coveted status. It earned Brown his second Diamond-certified single and marked Lil Wayne's fourth.

Critical Reception and Industry Recognition

"Look At Me Now" received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics following its release. The New York Times' Jon Caramanica praised the track's "insidiously catchy production," declaring the song as the highlight on F.A.M.E.

Some critics, however, weren't entirely sold on the track. Ed Easton Jr. of WNOW-FM decried Brown's rapping on the track as underwhelming compared to his co-stars. Slant Magazine's Eric Henderson expressed disbelief at Brown's decision to enlist two of the biggest names in rap for this collaboration. "One alone would've been enough to point up just how little personality he exudes on his own tracks, but putting both on 'Look At Me Now' ironically renders him invisible," he explained.

Despite these less-than-flattering opinions from some quarters, the song became a genre-bending hit. That was largely due to its catchy hook, outstanding production, and viral music video. It also enjoyed massive rotation in clubs, further bolstering its popularity.

Awards and Accolades

Following its release, "Look At Me Now" garnered numerous accolades across the music and entertainment industry. It won awards for Viewer's Choice and Best Collaboration at the 2011 BET Music Awards. Then, at the 2011 BET Hip-Hop Awards, it bagged the People's Champ and Reese's Perfect Combo Awards.

"Look At Me Now" was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards. While it failed to win in either category, F.A.M.E. won the award for Best R&B Album, mainly due to the success of this Chris Brown and Busta Rhymes collaboration.

The Music Video's Visual Impact

No conversation about "Look At Me Now" is complete without an analysis of its iconic music video, directed by Colin Tilley. The clip opens with scenes of Brown donning a mirrored mask inside a massive bird cage, then switches to him performing a dance routine in a smoky, graffiti-painted parking garage.

Between these scenes, the video showcases Step Up-style dance sequences in the parking garage. The video is also notable for its '90s-themed costumes, which give a nod to the decade's hip-hop culture, and cameos by rappers Birdman, Tyga, Kevin McCall, and Mack Maine. The track's producer, Diplo, also makes an appearance.

The music video premiered on YouTube on March 10, 2011, around five weeks after the single dropped. It currently sits at over 580 million views.

Cultural Impact and Cover Versions

Since its release, "Look At Me Now" has spawned several covers and remixes. In April 2011, the American pop duo Karmin released their version, which garnered over 560,000 views. Trey Songz, Twista, Da Brat, Mac Lethal, and Chingy have given their unique spin on the track. Justin Bieber has even performed his version of the song during his My World Tour.

"Look At Me Now" was a significant hit, but it has been overlooked in conversations about the defining hip-hop songs of the 2010s. According to many critics, the iconic tracks that captured the spirit of the decade include Kendrick Lamar's "Alright," Childish Gambino's "This Is America," and Drake's "God's Plan." That being said, "Look At Me Now" has aged well and is still a benchmark for rapid-fire delivery in popular music.

A Lasting Legacy in Hip-Hop Collaboration