This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 22

Bianca Barratt
Doja Cat attends as Victoria's Secret Celebrates The Tour '23 at The Manhattan Center
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sept. 22 has marked many important moments in hip-hop and R&B history, ranging from album releases and memorable performances to birthdays. Mystikal, who shot to stardom in the mid-1990s, was born on this date in 1970. His 2000 studio album Let's Get Ready earned him significant commercial success after debuting atop the Billboard 200.

Moneybagg Yo's birthday also falls on Sept. 22. He has released several chart-topping albums, including A Gangsta's Pain, and worked with Gunna, Chris Brown, Future, and other big names in the industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Noteworthy albums and tracks that dropped on Sept. 22 include:

  • 1998: Keith Sweat released "Still in the Game," which reached No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and achieved Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America around a month later.
  • 2017: Jhené Aiko released Trip, her second studio album. It entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 5 and received a Gold certification from the RIAA in 2018. Many listeners praised the album's emotional honesty and lyrics because it allowed Aiko to share her journey through grief and mental health struggles.
  • 2017: Mýa released "Ready for Whatever," the lead single from her album T.K.O. (The Knock Out). The accompanying music video followed on Oct. 10, her birthday — she dropped it as a gift to her supporters.
  • 2023: Doja Cat released Scarlet. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart and reached the top 10 in other countries, including Canada and the U.K.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These moments from Sept. 22 marked notable events in the hip-hop and R&B genres:

  • 2021: Syd performed a free concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at The Ford. Syd was a member of Odd Future, an American hip-hop collective that also featured Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator.
  • 2024: Usher performed at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, as part of his Past, Present, Future tour, which included shows at locations across Europe and North America and featured a string of guests, including Glorilla, Lil Kim, and Jadakiss.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B industry lost several artists on Sept. 22, a day that also saw others split from their spouses:

  • 2011: Vesta Williams died from heart-related issues at the age of 53. She gained fame in the 1980s and was known for hits such as "Once Bitten Twice Shy" and "Congratulations."
  • 2014: Amber Rose filed for divorce from Wiz Khalifa, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, the former couple had been married for just over a year. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. They remain close friends and have celebrated various milestones together, including Sebastian's birthday in 2025.
  • 2022: BFG Straap was wounded during a shootout in South Dallas. He was rushed to the hospital after the incident but was pronounced dead upon arrival. Another man, Cory Lucien, was also shot and died at the scene.

The events on Sept. 22 make this date memorable for many hip-hop and R&B fans.

