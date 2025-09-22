This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 22

Sept. 22 has marked many important moments in hip-hop and R&B history, ranging from album releases and memorable performances to birthdays. Mystikal, who shot to stardom in the mid-1990s, was born on this date in 1970. His 2000 studio album Let's Get Ready earned him significant commercial success after debuting atop the Billboard 200.

Moneybagg Yo's birthday also falls on Sept. 22. He has released several chart-topping albums, including A Gangsta's Pain, and worked with Gunna, Chris Brown, Future, and other big names in the industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Noteworthy albums and tracks that dropped on Sept. 22 include:

1998: Keith Sweat released "Still in the Game," which reached No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and achieved Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America around a month later.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These moments from Sept. 22 marked notable events in the hip-hop and R&B genres:

2021: Syd performed a free concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at The Ford. Syd was a member of Odd Future, an American hip-hop collective that also featured Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B industry lost several artists on Sept. 22, a day that also saw others split from their spouses:

2011: Vesta Williams died from heart-related issues at the age of 53. She gained fame in the 1980s and was known for hits such as "Once Bitten Twice Shy" and "Congratulations."

