Enter To Win Advance Screening Passes To See Black Phone 2

THIS FALL, DISCOVER THE SECRET BEHIND THE MASK. UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND BLUMHOUSE PRESENT… ETHAN HAWKE IN BLACK PHONE 2 . ONLY IN THEATERS OCTOBER 17TH.! ENTER TO WIN PASSES TO THE ADVANCE SCREENING ON OCTOBER 14TH!

Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.