Enter To Win Advance Screening Passes To See Black Phone 2

Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.
From returning visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Ryan Turek, Adam Hendricks, Daniel Bekerman and Jason Blumenfeld.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: EnterTo Win
- Dates Of Contest: 09/23-10/10/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected:10/10/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: Passes to see BLACK PHONE 2 Advance Screening on October 14th, 2025
- Prize Value: $30
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Universal Pictures
*Rated R for strong violent content, gore, teen drug use, and language.*