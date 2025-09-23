From Ty Dolla $ign to Cardi B, Kehlani’s Collaborations Highlight Her Versatility

Some artists thrive solo. Others build entire worlds when they share the stage. Kehlani falls into that second category. The Oakland-born singer doesn’t just feature on a track—she reshapes it. Whether she’s singing next to Justin Bieber or rapping alongside Cardi B, Kehlani makes sure her voice is unforgettable.

Kehlani has spent the past decade becoming one of R&B’s most versatile voices. She’s been nominated for a Grammy, sold out tours, and grown into a cultural force. But some of her greatest moments come in the form of collaborations. Let’s walk through some of the best, from her early days to her most recent drops.

Songs Where Kehlani is the Guest Star

“Nights Like This” with Ty Dolla $ign

This one is a fan favorite, and for good reason. Kehlani’s heartfelt delivery blends perfectly with Ty Dolla $ign’s smooth tone. It’s a song about longing and late-night regrets, and Kehlani leads with a vulnerability that hooks you right away.

“Done For Me” with Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth’s pop flair meets Kehlani’s R&B roots here. The track is catchy, dramatic, and full of tension. Kehlani’s verse slices right through the pop gloss, adding depth to a song about a messy breakup.

“Get Me” with Justin Bieber

Featured on Bieber’s Changes album, “Get Me” feels like a warm exchange between two artists. Together, they created one of the album’s highlights.

“Ring” with Cardi B

Cardi brings the fire, Kehlani brings the smooth. “Ring” is about being ghosted, and Kehlani’s vocals balance Cardi’s bars perfectly. This track didn’t just become a fan favorite—it climbed charts around the world.

“Cigarettes & Cush” with Stormzy and Lily Allen

This song is dreamy and different. Kehlani joins Stormzy and Lily Allen for a slow, soulful meditation on love and escape. Her part gives the track its heart.

“B.S. (Remix)” with Jhené Aiko

Jhené and Kehlani together? Pure magic. Their voices float over the remix, making it one of the most replayed songs on Aiko’s project.

“Anytime” with Jean Deaux and ROMderful

This one’s a hidden gem. Kehlani shows her experimental side, fitting perfectly with Jean Deaux’s flow and ROMderful’s futuristic beats.

“All Me” with Keyshia Cole

Oakland meets Oakland. Kehlani teamed up with Bay Area legend Keyshia Cole to deliver a confident anthem. “If I ain’t got you, I’m nothing,” Kehlani sings, and the chemistry between the two feels authentic.

Songs Where Kehlani is in the Lead

“The Way” with Chance The Rapper

One of Kehlani’s earliest hits, this song helped introduce her to a bigger audience. Chance’s playful verse pairs well with her bold, youthful energy.

“Nunya” with Dom Kennedy

Here, Kehlani flips the script, asking the questions and demanding answers. Dom Kennedy adds his cool, laid-back verse, balancing Kehlani’s sharp edge.

“Down For You” with BJ The Chicago Kid

This is pure soul. Kehlani and BJ sound like they’re singing to each other in a smoky lounge, creating a timeless R&B duet.

“Footsteps” with Musiq Soulchild

Kehlani grew up listening to Musiq Soulchild, so working with him was special. Their voices weave together in a reflective track about fading love.

“wRoNg” with ZAYN

Off ZAYN’s debut album, this collaboration put Kehlani’s vocals in front of a whole new audience. It’s sleek, moody, and emotional.

“When He’s Not There” with Lucky Daye

This more recent release pairs two modern R&B stars. Kehlani’s warmth and Lucky Daye’s smoothness make this one stand out.

Other Notable Collabs

“Good Life” with G-Eazy

Back in 2017, Kehlani and G-Eazy dropped this anthem for the Fast & Furious soundtrack. It was a party-ready track that still gets people hyped.

“Morning” with Teyana Taylor

This collab was bold and sultry. Kehlani and Teyana Taylor delivered a song—and a video—that sparked conversations about expression and intimacy in R&B.

“All In” with Mr. Carmack

Here Kehlani shows her flexibility, experimenting with more electronic-driven sounds.

“RPG” with 6LACK

On this standout track from her While We Wait mixtape, Kehlani and 6LACK unpack the struggles of modern relationships with raw honesty.

Most Recent Highlights

Kehlani hasn’t slowed down. Recently, she’s been featured on Jordan Adetunji’s new project, bringing her unique style into the UK’s buzzing alt-R&B scene. And she’s teamed up with Cardi B again on “Safe,” proving that their chemistry hasn’t faded since “Ring.”

Why Kehlani Collabs Work