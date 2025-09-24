A$AP Rocky Teases Fans About Marriage and Dreams of a Baby Girl with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky is keeping everyone on their toes when it comes to the big question: is he married to Rihanna? In a new interview with Elle, the rapper was asked if he looks forward to being a husband. Instead of giving a straight answer, Rocky leaned into mystery.

“How you know I’m not already a husband?” he replied with a laugh. “I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

Fans may not have gotten a yes or no, but Rocky seemed to enjoy playing coy.

Family First

While he kept quiet on the marriage rumors, Rocky was much more open about life at home with Rihanna, who he calls “the love of my life.” For him, family matters most once the music is turned off.

“When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your relationship. It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other s---,” he told Elle.

Rocky and Rihanna share two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and are currently expecting baby number three. This time around, the rapper is hoping for something different.

Hoping for a Girl

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” Rocky said. “Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know.”

Still, he feels like he already has a hunch. “I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

Rihanna as “The One”

This isn’t the first time Rocky has spoken from the heart about his relationship. Back in a 2021 cover story for GQ, he called Rihanna the “love of my life” and “the one.”