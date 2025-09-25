Brooklyn Nets to Bring Back Notorious B.I.G. City Edition Uniforms for 2025-26 Season

The Nets plan to wear their Notorious B.I.G.-inspired City Edition uniforms in 11 games next season. The iconic black jerseys with their striking camo trim will hit the court this fall.

Black serves as the main color, while the trim shows off a "Brooklyn Camo" pattern inspired by Coogi sweaters. Local artist Eric Haze created the Bed-Stuy patch, and an All In Won patch sits on the left shoulder.

"The Notorious B.I.G. embodies the relentless hustle, unfiltered authenticity, and audacious creativity that continue to define this borough," said Andrew Karson, executive vice president of sports and marketing at Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment, according to NBA.com. "And celebrating his legacy through our uniforms allows us to share his story with a new generation of fans."

When these uniforms first hit stores in 2018, they vanished from shelves instantly. Now they're back as part of the NBA's City Edition Remix program, which brings past designs to life again.

"You can't talk about Brooklyn without invoking the sentiment 'Spread Love the Brooklyn Way,'" said Elliot Osagie, according to NBA.com. Osagie is CEO of Benin City Entertainment, which manages the Notorious B.I.G. brand. "His influence is unmatched, and it is an immense privilege to honor Biggie and his legacy."

Beginning November 11, Barclays Center will host special "Biggie Nights" throughout the season, sporting a new themed court, giveaways, and halftime shows. Fans should also mark their calendars for big matchups against the Knicks — November 24 and March 20. Fans can also grab uniforms and gear through the team's website or at Barclays Center shops.

Want to see the uniforms early? Head to Potomac Playground in Bed-Stuy on September 27. The team will practice there, right where Biggie grew up. Players will sport the jerseys at eight home games and three away games.