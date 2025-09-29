ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Babs Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti’s Antagonist Tour is coming to Benchmark International Arena on November 30,25 and Babs is hooking you up with your pair of tickets to the show. With hits like…

smckenzie

Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour is coming to Benchmark International Arena on November 30,25 and Babs is hooking you up with your pair of tickets to the show.

With hits like “Magnolia,” “Shoota,” and fan-favorite tracks from Whole Lotta Red, Carti’s performances are more than concerts—they’re full-on experiences fueled by lights, visuals, and unmatched stage presence. Support comes from Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. Get your tickets now!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 09/29-10-3/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 09/29-10-3/255
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Playboi Carti @ Benchmark International Arena on November 30, 2025
  • Prize Value: $64.75
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
Playboi Carti
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
The Spooky Savings Spectacular
ContestsThe Spooky Savings SpectacularElizabeth Urban
Enter To Win Advance Screening Passes To See Black Phone 2
ContestsEnter To Win Advance Screening Passes To See Black Phone 2smckenzie
WiLD 94.1 Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort!
ContestsWiLD 94.1 Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort!smckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect