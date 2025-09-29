Babs Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour is coming to Benchmark International Arena on November 30,25 and Babs is hooking you up with your pair of tickets to the show.

With hits like “Magnolia,” “Shoota,” and fan-favorite tracks from Whole Lotta Red, Carti’s performances are more than concerts—they’re full-on experiences fueled by lights, visuals, and unmatched stage presence. Support comes from Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. Get your tickets now!