Bad Bunny’s Epic Career Moments That Prove He’s Unstoppable

Bad Bunny’s career has never been a slow climb. It’s been more like a rocket launch or, honestly, a bunny hop straight to the stars. One moment he’s uploading tracks to SoundCloud, the next he’s running the world’s biggest stages.

In 2016, “Diles” dropped with Ozuna, Farruko, Arcangel, and Ñengo Flow. Suddenly, Benito’s deep, booming voice was everywhere. Then came “Soy Peor,” “Chambea,” and “Krippy Kush”—songs that turned Puerto Rican nightclubs into Bunny territory. By the time he appeared on Daddy Yankee’s “Vuelve,” everyone knew: this guy was different.

Collaborations That Shook the Charts

Fast forward to 2018, and Bad Bunny was no longer an underground secret. He was a superstar in the making. Teaming up with Cardi B and J Balvin on “I Like It” turned into a cultural earthquake. The song ruled radios, playlists, and award shows.

And he didn’t stop there. He linked with Drake for “MIA,” turned heads with Jennifer Lopez on “Te Guste,” and helped the “Te Boté” remix stay on the charts so long it felt like it had its own permanent apartment there.

With every collab, Benito wasn’t just collecting hits—he was rewriting what global music could sound like.

Artist and Advocate

Bad Bunny’s rise wasn’t only about streams and sales. After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, he stepped up. On national TV, he called out the slow recovery and reminded the world that his island was still struggling.

It was one of the first times fans saw that beneath the sunglasses and flashy outfits was someone deeply connected to his community. Superstar or not, he was going to use his platform to speak up.

X100PRE and Breaking Barriers

Christmas 2018 brought the ultimate surprise: Bad Bunny’s first album, X100PRE. Fans didn’t just get an album—they got proof that he wasn’t here to play by rules.

One minute he was emo and vulnerable, the next he was punky and playful, and then suddenly he was back to trap bangers. The videos only added to the chaos in the best way. “Caro” flipped gender norms, while “Solo de Mi” doubled as a call to end gender-based violence.

It wasn’t just an album. It was a manifesto: Bad Bunny does whatever he wants.

Stadiums, Protests, and Power Moves

Bad Bunny’s fame was sky-high, but he didn’t forget his home. His three-night run at El Choliseo in San Juan was a full-blown carnival: over 40 songs a night, surprise guests, video games, horoscope booths—you name it.

In 2019, Puerto Rico erupted in protests against Governor Ricardo Rosselló after leaked chats showed offensive comments. And there was Benito—loud on socials and right there in the streets, marching with Ricky Martin, Residente, and thousands of others.

When Rosselló resigned, it wasn’t just politics. It was proof that music’s biggest star could also help move mountains.

The Bunny Never Sleeps

2020 might have slowed the world down, but not Bad Bunny. In one year, he dropped three albums—YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and El Último Tour del Mundo—40 songs in total. Fans barely had time to catch their breath.

Then he took over New York City for a livestream concert from the back of a moving truck. Quarantine rules meant no live crowds, but more than a million people tuned in online. Who else would think of turning Manhattan into a rolling stage?

Tour Records and Beyond

By 2022, Bad Bunny wasn’t just performing—he was rewriting history. His World’s Hottest Tour and El Último Tour del Mundo raked in $434.9 million in one year, breaking records for the biggest Latin tour ever and the highest yearly gross in Billboard Boxscore history.

Festivals and Firsts

In 2023, Coachella crowned him as a headliner, and he became the first Spanish-language artist to close out the festival’s main stage. He didn’t just perform—he proved that music in Spanish deserves the world’s biggest spotlight.

His album Un Verano Sin Ti set a Guinness World Records as the most-streamed album ever. If fans weren’t convinced of his dominance before, the numbers spoke loud and clear.

TV Takeover

Music wasn’t enough. Bad Bunny showed off his comedy chops on Saturday Night Live. In 2025, he made history as the first person to be officially billed on back-to-back episodes. Amy Poehler even told him he could’ve been in the cast. At this point, was there anything Bad Bunny couldn’t do?

Homecoming King

If one moment showed who Bad Bunny really is, it was his 2025 residency in Puerto Rico: No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí. Thirty-one shows, half a million attendees, and a global livestreamed finale on the anniversary of Hurricane Maria.

The residency wasn’t just about music. It boosted Puerto Rico’s economy by more than $700 million and gave locals a space to celebrate resilience, culture, and pride.

For all his global success, Benito reminded everyone where his heart is—and where it always will be.

The Road to the Super Bowl

So what’s next for someone who’s already broken records, won over every stage he's been on, and made history? The biggest stage of them all: the Super Bowl.

In February 2026, Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show. For millions of viewers, it’ll be their first time seeing him. For fans, it’ll be the latest in a long list of “he did it again” moments.

Bad Bunny’s career isn’t a straight line—it’s a series of giant leaps, each one higher than the last. From SoundCloud beginnings to stadium-filling tours, from protest marches to late-night comedy, he’s proven he can do it all.

We couldn’t list every single highlight here (there are way too many), but these moments show why Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio isn’t just making hits—he’s making history.