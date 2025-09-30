Azealia Banks Says Doja Cat’s New Album Sounds Too Much Like Nicki Minaj

Azealia Banks aimed at Doja Cat's new album Vie, claiming it mirrors Nicki Minaj's signature flow. The criticism sparked on X after fans spotted echoes of Minaj's "Stupid Hoe" in Doja's track "AAAHH MEN!" on September 27, with Banks suggesting inspiration has crossed from imitation to mockery.

"Ok I love the girls and love Nicki but we can't just be riding Nicki's dick like this," Banks wrote on X. "Like a teeeny bit of inspiration/borrowing is okay and respectful … but the full on Nicki cosplays have to stop because it's almost like mocking her. Which is rude."

This was a quick change in stance from Banks, who praised the release in separate X posts just 48 hours before the criticism. "Wait I really like this doja record," she posted. "This is her best work. I'm obsessed with this. It's so good."

Minaj and Doja have shared history. Minaj joined Doja on the "Say So" remix back in 2020. When asked later to work on "Get Into It (Yuh)," Minaj turned down the offer.

Doja fired back at critics through her music. In "Attention," she spits: "Just let me flex, bruh, just let me pop shit?/'Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot shit'/I never gave a F, go stir the pot, bitch/I got your head all in the dirt just like a ostrich."

Banks didn't stop at criticism. Doubling down, she suggested a new direction for Doja's music on X. "She needs to go full adult contemporary 'Zero 7 — Destiny' 'sonnique-feels so good,' 'Seal-kiss from a rose' pensive bald black girl skunk anasie stadium love song vibes and really SANG," Banks wrote on X.