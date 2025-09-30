Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Spark Another Round of Rap Feud on X

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been at it for years, and on Monday night their rivalry came roaring back to life. The rap queens threw punches online — not with fists, but with tweets, memes, and lyrical digs — all sparked by Cardi’s latest album, Am I the Drama?

Nicki Starts the Fire

Nicki Minaj, 42, lit the match with a post on X: “Never provoke a writer while they’re [writing emoji]. Let the reindeer games begin.” She also slipped in a plug for her own upcoming album, due March 27, 2026.

Then came the heat. In a series of since-deleted tweets, but documented by multiple outlets, the Pink Friday rapper unleashed a tirade at 32-year-old Cardi. She mocked the $4.99 iTunes price of Am I the Drama?, even though it hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and went double platinum in its first week. Nicki also called the pregnant Cardi “Barney Dangerous” and took aim at her track “Magnet,” twisting its ABC-style rhyme into taunts like:

“Abcdefgeeeeeeee… SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE.”

“Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / RUNNING TRAINS.”

Cardi Strikes Back

Cardi wasted no time firing back with her own bars: “A B C D E F G / Yor man have to snatch P---- / P---- taste like honey comb / Your bro be touching 12 year olds.”

She followed with: “Damn she was streaming ‘Magnet’ hard as hell huh??”

On the digs about album sales, Cardi flipped the narrative: “It’s not the gag that you think it is.. You been in the game like 16 years.. You need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”

The Bronx rapper also clapped back at Nicki for mentioning her pregnancy with Stefon Diggs, writing, “Like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY …Lord protect my babies.”

The Peanut Gallery Joins In

The fight didn’t stay one-on-one for long. Ice Spice chimed in with a subtle “tee-hee” in emoji form, while JT jumped straight into the mud.

“Lol that b---- home ugly & mad no celebration!” JT wrote about Cardi. “I would’ve been break dancing right now if I was #1 but she know she lied!!!!!”

The tension between Cardi and JT has been simmering since last week, when JT called Cardi a “dirty non talented rat” and compared her album’s $4.99 price to a hot dog. Cardi’s response landed in her verse on “Magnet,” where she rapped:

“Fake friend-a-- bitch (Huh), a clown-a-- b---- (Shh)… Your loyalty depends who you around-a-- b----, Backdoor ho, hatin’ on the low-a-- b---- / You a shady-a-- b----, you’ve been trash since birth.”

More to Come?