This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 1

Oct. 1 has secured its place in hip-hop and R&B history through numerous album releases, cultural events, industry shifts, and other significant moments. Howard Hewett, a member of Shalamar, celebrates his birthday on this day. Besides his work with the R&B group, he's recognized for his solo albums, including I Commit to Love" and Forever and Ever.

On this day in 2023, Beyoncé performed at Kansas City's GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during her Renaissance World Tour. The event was initially scheduled for Sept. 18 but was rescheduled due to production logistics issues.

Cultural Milestones

The following events from Oct. 1 changed hip-hop and R&B culture:

2017: Stephen Paddock shot at a crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival from a top floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He murdered 58 people and wounded countless others, becoming the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The incident prompted hip-hop and R&B concert organizers to tighten security at events to protect attendees.

Stephen Paddock shot at a crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival from a top floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He murdered 58 people and wounded countless others, becoming the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The incident prompted hip-hop and R&B concert organizers to tighten security at events to protect attendees. 2024: Nicki Minaj performed at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. It was one of the highest-grossing tours in history, earning over $65 million and selling more than 430,000 tickets in North America alone.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You might enjoy listening to these classic albums released on Oct. 1:

1984: Chaka Khan released I Feel for You, her first solo album. Its lead single of the same name was written by Prince, who loved her music and used it as inspiration for his own work. The song won Prince a GRAMMY and elevated Khan's music career.

Chaka Khan released I Feel for You, her first solo album. Its lead single of the same name was written by Prince, who loved her music and used it as inspiration for his own work. The song won Prince a GRAMMY and elevated Khan's music career. 2002: Xzibit dropped Man vs. Machine, his fourth studio album. The compilation, which sold more than 150,000 copies in its first week, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and spent nearly 20 weeks on the chart.

Xzibit dropped Man vs. Machine, his fourth studio album. The compilation, which sold more than 150,000 copies in its first week, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and spent nearly 20 weeks on the chart. 2021: Meek Mill released Expensive Pain, an album that garnered praise for its well-roundedness and unified artistic vision. It debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Oct. 1 witnessed the death of some hip-hop and R&B artists and the arrests of others:

1975: Al Jackson Jr., a founding member of Booker T. & the M.G.'s, was killed in his home. Barbara Jackson, his wife, claimed that an intruder with a gun shot her 39-year-old husband multiple times. Despite the police investigating the case, Al's murder remains unsolved.

Al Jackson Jr., a founding member of Booker T. & the M.G.'s, was killed in his home. Barbara Jackson, his wife, claimed that an intruder with a gun shot her 39-year-old husband multiple times. Despite the police investigating the case, Al's murder remains unsolved. 2001: Kenny Greene, who was part of Intro, died from AIDS. In addition to singing, Greene wrote many songs, including "Love No Limit" and "Reminisce" by Mary J. Blige. His background vocals were featured on Will Smith's "Chasing Forever" from his Big Willie Style album.

Kenny Greene, who was part of Intro, died from AIDS. In addition to singing, Greene wrote many songs, including "Love No Limit" and "Reminisce" by Mary J. Blige. His background vocals were featured on Will Smith's "Chasing Forever" from his Big Willie Style album. 2010: Mario was arrested for allegedly attacking his mother, the late Shawntia Hardaway, in their shared Baltimore home. His lawyer, Hassan Murphy III, said that the fight revolved around Hardaway's drug addiction. Mario was later freed on $50,000 bond.