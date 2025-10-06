Mac Miller’s ‘GO:OD AM’ Anniversary Brings Three Unreleased Songs

Mac Miller fans got an anniversary gift they did not see coming. To celebrate ten years of his major label debut GO:OD AM, three brand new tracks appeared on streaming services this past Friday, October 3. Yes, brand new. Think of it like finding an old notebook in your closet, only instead of doodles, it is full of Mac’s sharp rhymes and emotional reflections.

The unreleased songs — “Cable Box,” “Carpe Diem,” and “Royal Flush” featuring Vinny Radio — show just how much Mac was experimenting during that era. “Cable Box” and “Royal Flush” were handled by ID Labs, Mac’s longtime collaborators from Pittsburgh. “Carpe Diem,” meanwhile, comes with the dreamlike touch of producer Clams Casino, who had already worked with Mac on Blue Slide Park, Macadelic, and Watching Movies With the Sound Off.

A Prophetic Line

Of the three songs, “Carpe Diem” stands out. It blends Mac’s heartfelt singing with his clever rhymes, delivering something both haunting and hopeful. Early in the track, one line seems to echo louder now than it ever could have when he recorded it: “One day I’ma be the greatest, retire my jersey.” For fans, it is impossible not to pause at that moment, wondering what heights he might have reached if not for his tragic passing seven years ago.

Looking Back at GO:OD AM

Originally recorded in 2014, around the same time Mac created the fan-favorite Faces mixtape, these tracks were shelved so that GO:OD AM could take the spotlight as his big-label introduction. That album showed Mac stepping into new territory, trying different sounds, instruments, and genres, while still keeping the honesty that made people connect with him in the first place. Collaborations with friends like SZA and Thundercat gave the project extra depth, making it one of the most colorful entries in his discography.

Why This Matters to Fans

For longtime listeners, these three new songs feel like opening a time capsule from Mac’s creative world. They remind us of the restless energy he had in his music, always pushing forward, always experimenting. They also remind us of the hole he left behind. The release is not just about nostalgia. It is about appreciating the craft of an artist who was constantly evolving, and who managed to turn his personal struggles into something people could feel in their own lives.