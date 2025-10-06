Tampa Bay… are you ready for your chance to hit the jackpot? It’s the WiLD 94.1 $100,000 Cash Combo . Your shot at cracking the code and winning $100,000! Listen weekdays at 7:55AM; 9:55AM; 1:55PM & 4:55PM for your chance to provide the right 5-digit code to unlock the safe!

Every guess gets us closer… and one lucky listener could walk away with the cash. Will it be YOU? Don’t just listen… play, win, and change your life with WiLD 94.1’s $100,000 Cash Combo! Keep it locked on WiLD 94.1 and get ready to crack the code!