Tampa Bay… are you ready for your chance to hit the jackpot? It’s the WiLD 94.1 $100,000 Cash Combo. Your shot at cracking the code and winning $100,000! Listen weekdays at 7:55AM; 9:55AM; 1:55PM & 4:55PM for your chance to provide the right 5-digit code to unlock the safe!
How to Play:
- 🎧 Listen to WiLD 94.1 weekdays at 7:55 AM, 9:55 AM, 1:55 PM, and 4:55 PM.
- 📞 Be the right caller when you hear the cue to call.
- 🔢 Take your shot at the 5-digit Cash Combo.
Every guess gets us closer… and one lucky listener could walk away with the cash. Will it be YOU? Don’t just listen… play, win, and change your life with WiLD 94.1’s $100,000 Cash Combo! Keep it locked on WiLD 94.1 and get ready to crack the code!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 10/6-10/31/25
- How Is Caller Being Selected: Cue to Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- Grand Prize: $100,000 (if correct code is provided): SCA Promotions