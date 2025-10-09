The Farmer’s Almanac’s Unveils Its Florida Halloween Forecast

Sure, it may seem a bit early to be thinking about the Halloween weather forecast, but we're really just a few weeks away.

Sure, it may seem a bit early to be thinking about the Halloween weather forecast, but now that we're just a few weeks away, the experts at the Farmer's Almanac are getting a sense of what they think the weather will be like on that spooky holiday.

The first day of autumn was on Sept. 22. As the Farmer's Almanac states, "In mid-September each year, we greet the fall season with the arrival of the fall equinox (otherwise known as the autumnal equinox). This is the moment when the Sun crosses the Equator, and those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere will begin to see more darkness than daylight." Then, the first day of winter will arrive on Dec. 21. That's also when the days will start getting longer again.

So, what kind of weather should we expect on Halloween night? It's close enough that we have some actual predictions on just how cool this Halloween will be from the Farmer's Almanac.

Farmer's Almanac Halloween Forecast for Florida and the U.S.

So, how accurate are the Farmer's Almanac's predictions? According to the publication, the Old Farmer's Almanac makes its famous predictions by "comparing solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity." they also say that their "results are often very close to our traditional claim of 80 percent."

For Halloween, the Almanac predicts "fair skies, then showers" for the Northeast and New England; "fair, then showers," for the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Midwest; "fair skies" for the Southeast; "wet Rockies, Plains, then turning fair"; for the North Central part of the country; "wet, then clearing skies" for South Central; "unsettled" with "showers" for the Northwest; and "unsettled, showery" for the Southwest.

That means Florida is looking at "fair skies" for Halloween. That sounds pretty good, right?