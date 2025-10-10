This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 10

Oct. 10 is a standout date in R&B and hip-hop for several reasons. It's the birthday of DDG, who was born in 1997. His 2020 breakout single, “Moonwalking in Calabasas,” peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in March 2023.

Also born on this date is Nitty Scott, who was born in 1990. She has released three albums to date and collaborated with industry heavyweights including Rah Digga, Styles P, Ne-Yo, and Paris Jones.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The industry welcomed numerous hard-hitting albums on this day:

1989: Ice-T released his third album, The Iceberg/Freedom of Speech... Just Watch What You Say! It peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Ice-T released his third album, The Iceberg/Freedom of Speech... Just Watch What You Say! It peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1995: AZ released his debut album, Doe or Die, through EMI Records. Featuring collaborations with Nas and Miss Jones, it peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

AZ released his debut album, Doe or Die, through EMI Records. Featuring collaborations with Nas and Miss Jones, it peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1995: KRS-One released his eponymous second album through Jive Records. It charted at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

KRS-One released his eponymous second album through Jive Records. It charted at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2000: E-40 dropped his sixth album, Loyalty and Betrayal. With appearances from Pimp C, Nate Dogg, Ice Cube, Mystikal, Too $hort, and Birdman, it reached No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

E-40 dropped his sixth album, Loyalty and Betrayal. With appearances from Pimp C, Nate Dogg, Ice Cube, Mystikal, Too $hort, and Birdman, it reached No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2000: M.O.P. released their fourth album, Warriorz. It peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album also spawned the duo's breakout single, “Ante Up,” which has been used in numerous films, including The Last Castle (2001), You Got Served (2004), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023).

Cultural Milestones

Through their success and their messages, artists have shaped the genre and the culture on this day:

2002: Jay-Z released his smash hit “'03 Bonnie & Clyde,” featuring his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Beyoncé. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, his highest chart entry as a lead artist at the time. It was also Beyoncé's first top-10 single as a solo artist.

Jay-Z released his smash hit “'03 Bonnie & Clyde,” featuring his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Beyoncé. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, his highest chart entry as a lead artist at the time. It was also Beyoncé's first top-10 single as a solo artist. 2006: Lloyd Banks' second album, Rotten Apple, dropped. With a name that nodded to the dark side of New York City, it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topped the U.S. Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has been marred by unfortunate events that left the industry reeling:

2010: Solomon Burke died of natural causes at the age of 70. One of the most prolific R&B artists of all time, he released 38 studio albums during his five-decade career. In 2008, Rolling Stone ranked him No. 89 on its 100 Greatest Singers of All Time list.

Solomon Burke died of natural causes at the age of 70. One of the most prolific R&B artists of all time, he released 38 studio albums during his five-decade career. In 2008, Rolling Stone ranked him No. 89 on its 100 Greatest Singers of All Time list. 2024: El Taiger's family confirmed his passing via an Instagram post. The Cuban reggaeton artist, who was 37 years old at the time of his death, had been shot in the head a week earlier.