Babs Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Doja Cat

Get ready, Tampa, global superstar Doja Cat is bringing her electrifying Tour Ma Vie World Tour to the Benchmark International Arena on Friday, November 13, 2026! And we’ve got your chance to be there for an unforgettable night of music, fashion, and artistry. Listen to WiLD 94.1 at 5pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Doja Cat—Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter—has taken the world by storm with her genre-blending sound, infectious charisma, and bold style. Bursting onto the scene with viral hits like “Say So” and “Juicy,” she has since become one of the most innovative and dynamic performers in music today.

Her chart-topping albums, including Hot Pink, Planet Her, and Scarlet, showcase her fearless approach to blending rap, R&B, pop, and electronic influences. Known for massive hits like “Kiss Me More,” “Paint the Town Red,” and “Woman,” Doja Cat has earned critical acclaim while building one of the most passionate fanbases in the world.

On stage, Doja delivers high-energy performances, jaw-dropping visuals, and a theatrical presence that pushes the boundaries of live entertainment.

Contest Rules: