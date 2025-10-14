ContestsEvents
The Weeknd Drops Flashy ‘Big Sleep’ Video, Says Next Album Will Be Last Using Stage Name

A striking new music video for “Big Sleep” hit screens Oct. 10. Director Gaspar Noé crafted a mind-bending spectacle that starts with a warning about its intense light effects. The…

Melissa Lianne
The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

A striking new music video for "Big Sleep" hit screens Oct. 10. Director Gaspar Noé crafted a mind-bending spectacle that starts with a warning about its intense light effects.

The stark visuals track an old man, played by Hiep Tran Nghia, through empty city streets. Giant, ghostly faces of The Weeknd and Giorgio Moroder float above buildings while pulsing lights pierce through dark clouds. The strange scene builds to a wild finish.

"Big Sleep" comes from Hurry Up Tomorrow, which The Weeknd put out in Jan. 2025. This record caps off three connected works, starting with 2020's After Hours and 2022's Dawn FM.

The album features big names like Anitta, Florence and the Machine, Future, Giorgio Moroder, Justice, Lana Del Rey, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott. A psychological thriller film shares the album's title, starring Abel Tesfaye — The Weeknd's real name — next to Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

The artist has hinted that he plans to shed his 'The Weeknd' stage name after this release. "It's a headspace I've gotta get into that I just don't have any more desire for," he said, according to Variety. "You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all. It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success, more shows, more albums, more awards and more No. 1s. It never ends until you end it."

His After Hours Til Dawn Tour just finished its run across North America. Next year's world tour has grown to 36 shows, with new stops now including Manchester and Copenhagen. Munich, Lille, Barcelona, and Lisbon made the list too, while Paris gets an extra night at Stade de France.

Want tickets? Artist and Mastercard presales start Oct. 14 at noon local time. The main sale opens on Oct 17. You can find their stops and get tickets at theweeknd.com/tour.

