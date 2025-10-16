Kendrick Lamar Leads GRAMMY Race: 2026 Best Rap Album Contenders Revealed

Music critics put Kendrick Lamar's GNX ahead in the race for the 2026 GRAMMY Best Rap Album award.

"GNX showed Kendrick delving deeper on who 'us' is with what veteran journalist and Genius VP of Music and Content Rob Markman says is an 'unapologetically west coast' sound on his latest project," said Rolling Stone.

Close behind sits Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out, according to new music industry forecasts, with J.I.D's God Does Like Ugly, Playboi Carti's I Am Music, and Tyler, the Creator's CHROMAKOPIA rounding out the predictions for Best Rap Album.

Let God Sort Em Out, the duo's first album in 15 years, Rolling Stone wrote: "The Virginia duo delivered a masterclass buoyed by Pharrell production that embodied their classic sound for a new era." Their work with John Legend on "Birds Don't Sing" tackles the subject of grief, the brothers writing about the loss of their parents.

Atlanta's J.I.D steps into the spotlight with God Does Like Ugly. His sharp verses and fresh take on rap caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

On CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, the Creator shows growth as both producer and writer. His track "Hey Jane" talks about raising kids, while "Momma" weighs the impact of one parent's care against another's absence.

Playboi Carti's I Am Music has been praised for breaking new ground, despite its light use of traditional rap verses. Top tracks include "Cocaine Nose," "Like Weezy," and the Kendrick Lamar feature "Good Credit."

Markman pointed out a gap in the field, as reported by Rolling Stone: "When we talk about the force that women have been in hip-hop and continue to be, it was tough to find something that rose to the occasion."