French Montana Reportedly Sued Over Missing Million Dollar Watch

French Montana has a knack for shining bright, but this time the spotlight is a little too hot. The rapper, known for his love of flashy jewelry and bold fashion, is being accused of something far less glamorous — allegedly keeping a borrowed luxury watch worth a whopping one million dollars.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, two Swiss businessmen, Justo Obiang and Samir Gato, say Montana borrowed their high-end watch for Paris Fashion Week — and never gave it back.

The pair claim the trouble started in 2024 when the rapper, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, met up with them in Egypt. What was supposed to be a friendly exchange quickly turned into a mess worthy of a reality show.

A Trade Gone Wrong

Obiang and Gato allege that Montana wanted to borrow their valuable watch for 30 days, offering his own piece as collateral. He reportedly told them his watch was also worth about one million dollars. Sounds fair — except, according to the lawsuit, Montana never returned their original watch, and the one he handed over in exchange turned out to be a fake.

Now the businessmen are suing for at least one million dollars in damages, accusing the rapper of fraudulent misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and conversion — legal terms that basically mean they think he tricked them and unfairly benefited from their property.

Montana Fights Back

French Montana’s legal team isn’t backing down. His attorney, Steve Haddad, flatly denied the accusations and said the rapper is ready to fight back with a countersuit.

Haddad insists the situation was not a loan gone wrong but a business deal. According to him, the Swiss men gave Montana the watch as payment for promotional appearances he made in Egypt — not as a temporary exchange.

The attorney said Montana “vehemently denies the allegations” and plans to clear his name in court.

When Luxury Deals Go South

The case highlights how risky informal deals can be in the celebrity world, where verbal agreements and flashy transactions often replace written contracts. When watches cost as much as cars, trust can become an expensive gamble.