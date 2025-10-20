ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ice Spice Drops Electrifying ‘Baddie Baddie’ Video as Her Star Power Continues to Rise

Four-time GRAMMY nominee Ice Spice has released a new music video for her single “Baddie Baddie,” marking another defining moment in her fast-rising career. Directed by New York filmmakers George and Frederick…

Jennifer Eggleston
Ice Spice attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Four-time GRAMMY nominee Ice Spice has released a new music video for her single “Baddie Baddie,” marking another defining moment in her fast-rising career. Directed by New York filmmakers George and Frederick Buford, known professionally as The Evil Twins, the video has already surpassed 7 million views in just two weeks. Fans can now stream “Baddie Baddie” on all major platforms as Ice Spice continues to expand her global audience and influence within New York's vibrant rap scene.

Ice Spice's long-awaited return with "Baddie Baddie!" The track serves as her first pop solo of 2025 and her first stand-alone since her well-respected December 2024 album, Y2K!: I'm Just A Girl, which earned praise for its range and sharp lyricism on standout tracks like “Gimmie A Light” and “Think U The Sh*t.” The new single, produced by her longtime collaborator RiotUSA, samples M.I.A.'s hit “Bad Girls” and blends modern hip-hop energy with nostalgic flair.

“I do love a chaotic visual,” she says. “They send it to me a little chill, and I'm like, ‘Chop it up more!' That's why I'm very excited to drop a visual more than anything, and I'm going to pace myself. When I drop this visual, I'm going to let my fans soak it up. I'm going to soak it up.”

The 24-year-old artist has seen her visibility surge in recent months, appearing on the cover of NYLON magazine and teaming up with Latto on their single “Gyatt,” released through RCA Records.

Beyond music, Ice Spice made her film debut in Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest alongside Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky. She is also set to appear in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, arriving in theaters this December, where she will premiere an original song.

“I literally am the girl next door. That's not my lore — that's my swag!” Ice Spice says, embodying the confidence and authenticity that continue to define her growing legacy.

Ice SpiceLatto
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994.
MusicJeff Pearlman’s New Biography Reveals Untold Hardships and Triumphs of Tupac ShakurJennifer Eggleston
Nas performs onstage during Leg 2 in North America of NY State of Mind Tour at Bridgestone Arena on September 20, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicNas Praises Kendrick Lamar as ‘Hip-Hop’s North Star’; Hints at Possible Future CollaborationJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Ice Cube on the left and Scarface on the right.
MusicIce Cube and Scarface Drop New Music Video ‘Act My Age’Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect