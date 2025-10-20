Ice Spice Drops Electrifying ‘Baddie Baddie’ Video as Her Star Power Continues to Rise

Four-time GRAMMY nominee Ice Spice has released a new music video for her single “Baddie Baddie,” marking another defining moment in her fast-rising career. Directed by New York filmmakers George and Frederick Buford, known professionally as The Evil Twins, the video has already surpassed 7 million views in just two weeks. Fans can now stream “Baddie Baddie” on all major platforms as Ice Spice continues to expand her global audience and influence within New York's vibrant rap scene.

Ice Spice's long-awaited return with "Baddie Baddie!" The track serves as her first pop solo of 2025 and her first stand-alone since her well-respected December 2024 album, Y2K!: I'm Just A Girl, which earned praise for its range and sharp lyricism on standout tracks like “Gimmie A Light” and “Think U The Sh*t.” The new single, produced by her longtime collaborator RiotUSA, samples M.I.A.'s hit “Bad Girls” and blends modern hip-hop energy with nostalgic flair.

“I do love a chaotic visual,” she says. “They send it to me a little chill, and I'm like, ‘Chop it up more!' That's why I'm very excited to drop a visual more than anything, and I'm going to pace myself. When I drop this visual, I'm going to let my fans soak it up. I'm going to soak it up.”

The 24-year-old artist has seen her visibility surge in recent months, appearing on the cover of NYLON magazine and teaming up with Latto on their single “Gyatt,” released through RCA Records.

Beyond music, Ice Spice made her film debut in Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest alongside Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky. She is also set to appear in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, arriving in theaters this December, where she will premiere an original song.