Logic’s ‘Paradise Records’ Hits a Million in Blu-ray Sales

Logic just reminded everyone that going your own way can really pay off. The Maryland rapper, who’s been carving out a lane as an independent creator, revealed that his debut film Paradise Records brought in over $1 million in Blu-ray pre-sales—all without help from major studios or media outlets.

On October 17, Logic shared the news on Instagram, posting a movie poster and thanking fans for their overwhelming support. “The people have purchased over $1 million in Blu-ray pre-sales for my debut movie and not a single major outlet is shedding light on it,” he wrote. “The film industry/system is broken, and the cure, which was obvious to me, lies in direct-to-consumer, creator-to-fan connection.”

Betting It All on Himself

The rapper explained that Paradise Records wasn’t just a creative project, it was a personal gamble. “We are taking over. We will tell our stories. And the people clearly want to hear them,” he continued. “After spending millions of my own dollars and betting everything I had just to tell the story Hollywood wouldn’t let me, I did it. And thank God, it’s working. We’re projected to hit $10 million minimum, which will not go into our pockets but continue to fund independent filmmakers.”

That’s not just a win for Logic—it’s a win for indie creators everywhere. He’s showing that artists don’t have to rely on traditional systems when fans are ready to show up and support.

What’s Behind the Blu-ray Buzz

Part of the film’s success might come down to how much value Logic packed into each Blu-ray. The Paradise Records bundle includes five unreleased albums, one of which is the movie’s soundtrack. But there’s more: every buyer is automatically entered for a chance to win one of ten golden tickets. Each ticket means a free trip to Portland for the winner and a guest to spend a full day with Logic.

So yes, fans get a movie, five albums, and possibly a meet-and-greet with the man himself. Not bad for a Blu-ray purchase.

Inside “Paradise Records”

Logic didn’t just write and fund the film—he stars in it too. Paradise Records marks his directorial debut, where he plays a record store owner fighting to save his shop from closing due to unpaid rent. The cast includes Tramayne Hudson, Ron Perlman, and others, with a surprise cameo from Juicy J.

The story reflects themes Logic’s longtime fans will recognize: independence, nostalgia, and holding on to what matters most. And now, with over a million dollars in pre-sales, it’s clear those themes resonate beyond just his music audience.

More Than a Movie

Logic’s project feels like a message as much as a movie. He’s making the case that artists can thrive outside traditional systems by connecting directly with the people who believe in their work. With a projected $10 million in sales and plans to reinvest in other filmmakers, Paradise Records could become a blueprint for how creative freedom and fan power can change the game.

It’s not every day that an artist turns a record store story into a real-life record-breaking moment—but Logic seems to have done just that.

Check out the trailer here.

