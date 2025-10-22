Babyface Adds More Las Vegas Shows With New 2026 Holiday Dates Due to Popular Demand

Babyface, a 13-time GRAMMY Award-winner and producer, is adding more shows to his Las Vegas residency at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, due to popular demand, in 2026. The extended residency shows Babyface's popularity and follows his successful 2025 shows in November. The full schedule now includes performances on Nov. 14-15, 2025, and February, May, September, and November of 2026.

The residency, which features a blend of his iconic hits and legendary collaborations, will now include eight additional shows across four holiday weekends: Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day. These new performances are set for Feb. 13-14, May 8-9, Sept. 4-5, and Nov. 13-14, bringing the total number of shows in the residency to 10.

The shows will start at 8 p.m. and feature chart-topping favorites like “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” and “When Can I See You Again,” along with songs he has written and produced for artists including Whitney Houston, Madonna, and Boyz II Men. Concerts include visual and thematic elements that respect the history of Las Vegas; Babyface took this notion a step further by mixing local dancers with his Versace jackets, in a rich and colorful cultural combination.

The residency showcases a career full of outstanding achievements: more than 800 million records sold, over 1 billion streams, and more than 125 top-10 singles, including 45 number-ones on the R&B charts. As a Las Vegas resident, Babyface also has a strong personal and professional connection to the city and continues to perform and be involved in its abundant music community. Tickets for the new shows went on presale Oct. 21, with Citi cardholders gaining early access through the Citi Entertainment program. General ticket sales begin Oct. 24.