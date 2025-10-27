ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Babs Has Your Tickets To See Kodak Black “Bill Kill” Halloween Concert

Kadak Black is bringing you all the scare on Halloween Night! Listen to win a pair of tickets to see him in concert at Yuengling Center on October 31, 2025!…

smckenzie

Kadak Black is bringing you all the scare on Halloween Night! Listen to win a pair of tickets to see him in concert at Yuengling Center on October 31, 2025!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 10/27-10/31/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/27-10/31/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Kodak Black on October 31, 2025 @ Yuengling Center
  • Prize Value: $35.75
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
Kodak Black
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
The Cozy Comforts Giveaway
ContestsThe Cozy Comforts GiveawayElizabeth Urban
WiLD 94.1 $100,000 Cash Combo
ContestsWiLD 94.1 $100,000 Cash Combosmckenzie
Beat The Freaks and Win Cash!
ContestsBeat The Freaks and Win Cash!
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect