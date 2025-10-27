Jamie Foxx Defends GloRilla After Bottle Thrown at His Daughter’s Music Festival

ContestsEvents
Jamie Foxx proved he’s not just a proud dad but also a fierce protector when someone threw a glass bottle at rapper GloRilla during his daughter’s music festival.

The actor was hosting Skvlk Fest, a Halloween-themed event organized by his 17-year-old daughter, Anelise Foxx, at his home. The vibe was all fun and music—until one audience member decided to ruin it.

Foxx Steps Up

In a video shared on X (Warning: NSFW, Explicit Language), GloRilla had been performing when a glass object suddenly flew toward the stage. The crowd gasped. Foxx, though, wasted no time. He grabbed the mic and called out the person responsible.

“Why would you do something like that?” he shouted. “Why would you throw something at the stage, man? This is for free.”

He didn’t stop there. “Y’all don’t deserve this s---. That’s f----- up, bro,” Foxx continued. “I’m so disappointed. I love y’all but hate whoever the f--- that was. That ain’t cool, bro. You throw some s--- at my house? That ain’t cool.”

The crowd quieted down after his outburst, and GloRilla—ever the professional—picked right back up and finished her set.

Proud Dad Moment

While Foxx and GloRilla haven’t commented publicly on the incident, the actor has been vocal about supporting his daughter’s festival dreams.

In several Instagram posts, Foxx praised Anelise’s dedication to organizing Skvlk Fest, which featured performances from Tyga, Leon Thomas, and more.

“This is just a little taste of what was going on behind the scenes … my daughter, @anelisefoxx, has always wanted to throw the biggest party in the world,” he wrote, alongside a clip showing rollercoasters, merch stands, and artists onstage.

“When she was a little kid, that was her dream and aspiration … it is now coming true,” Foxx added. “The first annual @skvlkfest was amazing!!”

Not His First Run-In with Flying Glass

This isn’t the first time Foxx has had to dodge glass. About ten months ago, he was struck by one during his own birthday dinner, which led to stitches, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported the Ray actor had been involved in an altercation at a Beverly Hills restaurant last December.

Keeping It Cool

Despite the chaos, Foxx handled the latest situation with firm composure—part protective dad, part party host, and all class. Skvlk Fest might have had one wild moment, but thanks to Foxx’s quick action, the show went on.

And one thing’s for sure: next year’s festival guests will probably think twice before throwing anything besides applause.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
