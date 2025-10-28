ContestsEvents
Doechii Clears the Air About Her Slide Mishaps on Tour

Kayla Morgan
Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doechii wants everyone to know that she’s not trying to make her slide mishaps a signature move. The “What It Is” rapper took to social media to explain why her stage slide has been giving her trouble during her Live From the Swamp tour.

“I wanna talk about what’s going on with the slide because some of you are speculating that I’m doing it on purpose, which I’m not,” she says in a video posted to her social media.

Turns out, it’s not a drama-filled stunt—it’s just a battle between physics, sweat, and stage props.

When Sandpaper Meets Stagewear

“This mechanical desk jerks when it moves, and in order for me to not fly off of it—which I did a couple times in rehearsal—we had to put grip tape on the desk,” Doechii explains. “The grip tape is basically like sandpaper, so when I’m standing on it or sitting on it, I don’t move and fall over.”

That’s when things got tricky. The grip tape started tearing her performance stockings. “What’s happening is, my performance stockings are ripping because I'm sitting on sandpaper, and I’m performing on sandpaper,” she says. “So by the time I get to the part in the song for the slide, my bare ass cheeks are sticking to the slide because I’m sweating.”

And the towel solution? Not much help. “They put the towel there, but as soon as I put the towel there, the wind from my big fat booty blows the towel away,” she finishes, laughing.

Even 50 Cent Had Thoughts

Of course, the internet noticed—and so did 50 Cent. After one performance where Doechii got hilariously stuck midway down the slide, he joked about it online.

“LOL OH S---,” he wrote. “I would got up and said [ninjas] jump me man. Hit me in the back of the head, and bush me down the slide. LOL.”

Doechii took it all in stride (or slide), showing that even when the props misbehave, the show must go on.

The Tour Goes On

Doechii’s Live From the Swamp tour has been anything but boring. Along with the now-famous slide, she’s brought K-pop-style lightsticks, creative stage sets, and even covers of pop hits. During her Toronto show, she got stuck halfway down the slide; in New York, she went the opposite direction, zooming down too fast and landing on her stomach.

Still, she popped right back up, continuing her song “Denial Is a River” without missing a beat—proof that a true performer can turn any slip-up into a moment.

The tour kicked off on October 14 in Chicago and runs through November 15, wrapping in Los Angeles. So, if you’re catching Doechii live, just know the slide drama isn’t part of the choreography—it’s just Doechii versus the laws of gravity.

Kayla Morgan
