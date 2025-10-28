ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Doja Cat Pays Tribute to Tina Turner’s Legacy at Vogue World Hollywood

At Vogue World: Hollywood, Doja Cat transformed her hit “Gorgeous” into a striking tribute. She strutted across Paramount Studios’ stage on Oct. 26, 2025, wearing metal links that sparkled under…

Melissa Lianne
Doja Cat performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images

At Vogue World: Hollywood, Doja Cat transformed her hit "Gorgeous" into a striking tribute. She strutted across Paramount Studios' stage on Oct. 26, 2025, wearing metal links that sparkled under bright lights.

The singer's outfit, a dazzling mix of chains and metal, drew its fire from Tina Turner's fierce 1985 Mad Max look. Michael Schmidt, who once worked with Turner, built this new masterpiece. Its sharp shoulders cut through air while splits ran high up both legs.

Silver touched every part of her look. The 30-year-old wore a see-through suit underneath, while metal threads ran through her light hair. Her nails caught light like mirrors. Schmidt's work paid respect to Norma Moriceau's original Mad Max design.

This marks Vogue World's return to U.S. soil after shows held abroad. Designer Jerry Lorenzo stepped up with eight fresh pieces that caught the spirit of L.A.'s most famous spots.

Stars packed the house — Miley Cyrus, Karol G, Dakota Johnson, and Gwyneth Paltrow sat in the front row. Show profits will help costume workers who lost work in L.A.'s wild blazes.

Fresh off her SNL spot, where she sang from her fifth album, Vie, Doja keeps pushing forward. She spoke to V Magazine about growth, "It's taken until the beginning of this next album, Vie, to appreciate my older stuff."

Fans who missed it can catch highlights from the show on Vogue's website.

Doja CatTina Turner
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicNBA YoungBoy Expecting 13th Child With Wife Jazlyn MychelleJennifer Eggleston
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She’ll Team Up With Cardi B for Third Song on New AlbumMelissa Lianne
Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicDoechii Clears the Air About Her Slide Mishaps on TourKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect