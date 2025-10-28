Doja Cat Pays Tribute to Tina Turner’s Legacy at Vogue World Hollywood

At Vogue World: Hollywood, Doja Cat transformed her hit "Gorgeous" into a striking tribute. She strutted across Paramount Studios' stage on Oct. 26, 2025, wearing metal links that sparkled under bright lights.

The singer's outfit, a dazzling mix of chains and metal, drew its fire from Tina Turner's fierce 1985 Mad Max look. Michael Schmidt, who once worked with Turner, built this new masterpiece. Its sharp shoulders cut through air while splits ran high up both legs.

Silver touched every part of her look. The 30-year-old wore a see-through suit underneath, while metal threads ran through her light hair. Her nails caught light like mirrors. Schmidt's work paid respect to Norma Moriceau's original Mad Max design.

This marks Vogue World's return to U.S. soil after shows held abroad. Designer Jerry Lorenzo stepped up with eight fresh pieces that caught the spirit of L.A.'s most famous spots.

Stars packed the house — Miley Cyrus, Karol G, Dakota Johnson, and Gwyneth Paltrow sat in the front row. Show profits will help costume workers who lost work in L.A.'s wild blazes.

Fresh off her SNL spot, where she sang from her fifth album, Vie, Doja keeps pushing forward. She spoke to V Magazine about growth, "It's taken until the beginning of this next album, Vie, to appreciate my older stuff."