This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 28

With intriguing facts and historical events that have shaped the industry, Oct. 28 is a significant date in hip-hop and R&B. Continue reading to discover more of the top music…

Bianca Barratt
Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

With intriguing facts and historical events that have shaped the industry, Oct. 28 is a significant date in hip-hop and R&B. Continue reading to discover more of the top music headlines for Oct. 28 throughout hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many seasoned musicians released breakthrough hits and chart-topping singles on this date:

  • 1994: Gospel Gangstaz released their debut studio album titled Gang Affiliated.
  • 1997: Mase launched his debut album, Harlem World. Certified 4x Platinum, it debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.
  • 2008: On this date, John Legend released his third studio album, Evolver. The album received favorable reviews and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums weekly chart.
  • 2016: Jeezy released his ninth album, Trap or Die 3. It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, becoming his third No. 1 album.
  • 2022: Kodak Black dropped Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1, his fifth studio album. It debuted at No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Top Rap Albums chart.
  • 2022: Rihanna marked her return with the single “Lift Me Up." The hit single peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
  • 2024: Tyler, The Creator issued CHROMAKOPIA, his eighth studio album. It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, top artists graced the stage and amazed their fans with incredible performances:

  • 2001: NYC-based hip-hop group The Beastie Boys performed for the first time after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. The trio organized and headlined the New Yorkers Against Violence Benefits concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom, with all proceeds channeled to Sept. 11 relief efforts.
  • 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Janet Jackson were headliners at the ONE Musicfest festival at Piedmont Park, Atlanta. Music enthusiasts also enjoyed the scintillating performances of Nelly, Jadakiss, Fabolous, and Kodak Black, among others.
  • 2023: Ice-T, The Sugarhill Gang, and Flavor Flav, among other hip-hop legends, performed at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Many changes and challenges that shaped hip-hop and R&B history have occurred on this day:

  • 1991: William "Billy" Wright, the "Prince of the Blues," died of a pulmonary embolism.
  • 2024: Two men filed civil lawsuits against Sean Diddy Combs under the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. They accused the hip-hop mogul of drugging and molesting them when they were minors.

From Mase dropping his debut album to a memorable Beastie Boys benefit concert, Oct. 28 stands out as a significant date in the hip-hop and R&B industry.

