This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 28

With intriguing facts and historical events that have shaped the industry, Oct. 28 is a significant date in hip-hop and R&B. Continue reading to discover more of the top music headlines for Oct. 28 throughout hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many seasoned musicians released breakthrough hits and chart-topping singles on this date:

Rihanna marked her return with the single “Lift Me Up." The hit single peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. 2024: Tyler, The Creator issued CHROMAKOPIA, his eighth studio album. It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, top artists graced the stage and amazed their fans with incredible performances:

NYC-based hip-hop group The Beastie Boys performed for the first time after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. The trio organized and headlined the New Yorkers Against Violence Benefits concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom, with all proceeds channeled to Sept. 11 relief efforts. 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Janet Jackson were headliners at the ONE Musicfest festival at Piedmont Park, Atlanta. Music enthusiasts also enjoyed the scintillating performances of Nelly, Jadakiss, Fabolous, and Kodak Black, among others.

Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Janet Jackson were headliners at the ONE Musicfest festival at Piedmont Park, Atlanta. Music enthusiasts also enjoyed the scintillating performances of Nelly, Jadakiss, Fabolous, and Kodak Black, among others. 2023: Ice-T, The Sugarhill Gang, and Flavor Flav, among other hip-hop legends, performed at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Many changes and challenges that shaped hip-hop and R&B history have occurred on this day:

William "Billy" Wright, the "Prince of the Blues," died of a pulmonary embolism. 2024: Two men filed civil lawsuits against Sean Diddy Combs under the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. They accused the hip-hop mogul of drugging and molesting them when they were minors.