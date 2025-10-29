Florida’s Top 5 Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes Revealed

Thanksgiving is a great time of year for those with a big appetite, and there's certainly nothing wrong with loading up on all the fixings when Thanksgiving dinner is served. The holiday offers a chance for family and friends to get together and enjoy the company of each other before the hectic holiday season starts. So, what are the most popular side dishes for those in our state on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving Food and Traditions

According to Britannica, Thanksgiving Day is an "annual national holiday in the United States and Canada celebrating the harvest and other blessings of the past year." Britannica adds, "The American holiday is particularly rich in legend and symbolism, and the traditional fare of the Thanksgiving meal typically includes turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie."

So, yes, while Thanksgiving is about being grateful, often to God, for what has been given to you, it's also about the grub. In Campbell's "State of the Sides" report, the American food company dishes on the top five sides in each state for Thanksgiving, pun intended.

"For generations, Campbell's has been at the center of holiday traditions and tables, bringing flavor to family tables across the country," Marci Raible, vice president, integrated marketing for Campbell's, said in a statement. "As we celebrate the third year of our State of the Sides Report, it's clear that side dishes are the cornerstone of holiday meals and memories—and Campbell's is an essential ingredient in creating these beloved dishes."

In the report, which came out in 2024, Campbell says that more than 55% of people "would rather pile their plates with side dishes than the turkey itself, reaffirming that sides are the true star of the meal." Campbell adds that "60% find more joy in cooking the sides than preparing the bird. Sides are where creativity shines, making them the heart of the holiday kitchen."

So, what are the hottest sides in our state? According to the report, the top five are stuffing/dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, mac & cheese and cranberry sauce, in that order. Sounds delicious, right? What other side dishes are popular on your Thanksgiving dinner table? Reach out to the author of this story with your picks. Across America, everything from mashed potatoes to green beans show up in best-of lists for Thanksgiving side dishes.