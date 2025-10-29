Halle Bailey and DDG End Restraining Orders and Reach Custody Agreement

It looks like Halle Bailey and DDG are finally ready to turn the page. After months of tense headlines and legal back-and-forth, the former couple has officially dropped their restraining orders against each other, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Bailey, 25, first filed a temporary restraining order against DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., back in May. She alleged physical and verbal abuse in her petition, which led to a temporary order being granted.

A month later, DDG filed his own request for protection. In June, he sought an emergency hearing and a domestic violence restraining order, claiming that Bailey posed an “imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm.”

A Legal Detour Comes to an End

Nearly five months later, both stars seem to have agreed that the legal fighting had gone on long enough. On Monday, Oct. 27, Bailey and DDG filed to dismiss their respective restraining orders in the Superior Court of Los Angeles. The documents, filed the following day and obtained by PEOPLE, confirm that both requests have been dropped.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Interestingly, the filing leaves room for future action if necessary. “The parties each reserve her/his rights to resurrect any and all DV allegations,” the document states. It also clarifies that the dismissal “may not be used as evidence against the party(s) seeking new orders.” In other words, if either decides to re-file, this truce won’t count against them.

Keeping It Civil for Halo

More importantly, Bailey and DDG have agreed to keep things respectful moving forward. The court documents show that both have promised not to publicly disparage each other—a step that could help cool things off after such a public feud.

The filing also includes a temporary custody agreement regarding their 1½-year-old son, Halo. DDG will have visitation on Wednesdays and certain weekends, and the pair have even worked out a holiday schedule.