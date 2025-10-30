Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion for Carrying Hip Hop Into the Future

Queen Latifah has shed light on her unanticipated joint performance with Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella 2025, during which they both sang an unforgettable mashup of “Plan B” and Latifah's classic song “U.N.I.T.Y.” The performance was celebrated as a major moment of significance for the important reason that it brought together two generations of women in hip-hop, all on the largest festival stage in the world.

Latifah expressed deep admiration for Megan during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, calling her “so cool,” “so fun,” and “so very talented.” She praised Megan's ability to carry Hip Hop into the future with strength and confidence. “She's so cool, she's so fun, she's so very talented and strong in her spot,” she told her The Secret Life of Bees costar about Meg. “I love that energy carrying hip-hop into the future, of course.”

Recalling how the collaboration came together, Latifah shared that Megan personally reached out to invite her to perform. “She asked me to pop out at Coachella, and I was like, ‘What? For real, OK?' I had to bring it for her because this is Coachella, we gotta take that thing down,” Queen Latifah said. “The people are gonna be ready.”

The New Jersey legend also reflected fondly on the experience, describing the night as filled with positivity and hard work. She continued, “I wanna thank her again for having me, it was so much fun. They worked so hard, her dancers and everybody. It was just good energy that night.”

Latifah also hinted that fans can expect more from her soon. “It's just so much music and it's time and the things, but I'ma make some time because I want to get it out there,” she said. “It's all kinds of music, too.”