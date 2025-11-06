ContestsEvents
Beyoncé Embraces the Blue Ivy ‘Manager’ Joke with a New Hoodie Fans Are Loving

Imagine showing up to school wearing a hoodie that lets everyone know you have very important responsibilities. Well, Beyoncé fans can now do exactly that. A long running joke in…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Beyoncé accepts the Album of the Year award for "COWBOY CARTER" with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Imagine showing up to school wearing a hoodie that lets everyone know you have very important responsibilities. Well, Beyoncé fans can now do exactly that. A long running joke in the Beyhive has just become official merch, and yes, it is as funny and iconic as you would expect.

The Hoodie That Says It All

On November 5, Beyoncé revealed a brand new holiday merch lineup. One item instantly became the star of the show: a black hoodie that says “Blue Ivy” in bold red letters on the front, and “Management” on the back.

Fans have joked for years that Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s 13-year-old daughter, is basically her mother’s manager. And honestly, the evidence is strong.

The Moments That Started the Joke

There was the 2018 Grammy Awards moment when Blue calmly signaled to her mom to stop clapping too soon during Camila Cabello’s speech. Fans loved it.

Then, during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023, Blue suggested that Beyoncé add “Diva” to the set list, and Bey actually did it.

More recently, when Beyoncé won Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, fans saw Blue instruct her to get up to the stage quickly to accept the award. Blue did not play.

Blue is aware of the joke too. During a Cowboy Carter Tour stop, she spotted a fan sign that said “We Love U Manager Blue” and gave a thumbs up. A legend supporting her legend status.

More Festive Fun for the Hive

The merch drop did not stop at the Management Hoodie. Other new items include shirts and mugs reading “Sleighyoncé” featuring Bey riding in a holiday sleigh pulled by reindeer.

There are also cozy themed pieces, like a fluffy red robe that reads “Been Cozy,” a nod to the song “Cozy” from her Renaissance album. Fans can even pick up festive undergarment pieces for winter lounging.

The Beyhive Has Plenty to Look Forward To

This year was busy for Beyoncé. She went on the Cowboy Carter Tour and continued sharing products from her haircare line, Cécred. And 2026 may be even bigger, with heavy rumors about the next act in her music trilogy.

So whether you are Team Sleighyoncé or officially joining the Management Department, the holiday season just got a lot more Bey.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
