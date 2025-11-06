Beyoncé Embraces the Blue Ivy ‘Manager’ Joke with a New Hoodie Fans Are Loving
Imagine showing up to school wearing a hoodie that lets everyone know you have very important responsibilities. Well, Beyoncé fans can now do exactly that. A long running joke in the Beyhive has just become official merch, and yes, it is as funny and iconic as you would expect.
The Hoodie That Says It All
On November 5, Beyoncé revealed a brand new holiday merch lineup. One item instantly became the star of the show: a black hoodie that says “Blue Ivy” in bold red letters on the front, and “Management” on the back.
Fans have joked for years that Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s 13-year-old daughter, is basically her mother’s manager. And honestly, the evidence is strong.
The Moments That Started the Joke
There was the 2018 Grammy Awards moment when Blue calmly signaled to her mom to stop clapping too soon during Camila Cabello’s speech. Fans loved it.
Then, during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023, Blue suggested that Beyoncé add “Diva” to the set list, and Bey actually did it.
More recently, when Beyoncé won Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, fans saw Blue instruct her to get up to the stage quickly to accept the award. Blue did not play.
Blue is aware of the joke too. During a Cowboy Carter Tour stop, she spotted a fan sign that said “We Love U Manager Blue” and gave a thumbs up. A legend supporting her legend status.
More Festive Fun for the Hive
The merch drop did not stop at the Management Hoodie. Other new items include shirts and mugs reading “Sleighyoncé” featuring Bey riding in a holiday sleigh pulled by reindeer.
There are also cozy themed pieces, like a fluffy red robe that reads “Been Cozy,” a nod to the song “Cozy” from her Renaissance album. Fans can even pick up festive undergarment pieces for winter lounging.
The Beyhive Has Plenty to Look Forward To
This year was busy for Beyoncé. She went on the Cowboy Carter Tour and continued sharing products from her haircare line, Cécred. And 2026 may be even bigger, with heavy rumors about the next act in her music trilogy.
So whether you are Team Sleighyoncé or officially joining the Management Department, the holiday season just got a lot more Bey.