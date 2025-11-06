Kehlani Earns First Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Hit With ‘Folded’ at No. 7

The single "Folded" by Kehlani, which was released through Atlantic Records in the middle of 2025 and produced by Andre Harris, D.K. the Punisher, Don Mills, and Khris Riddick-Tynes, has gone viral due to her passionate vocal delivery and emotive storytelling. The track marks a career milestone as Kehlani earns her first Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, leaping from No. 14 to No. 7 in its 20th week on the chart. "Folded" also dominates multiple Billboard R&B charts, holding No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot R&B Songs, and R&B Streaming Songs, while landing at No. 2 on R&B Digital Song Sales.

“I just really thought it was a really cool way to come back into music after I hadn't put out music for a while. And I was pretty confident about it. I thought it was a good song,” Kehlani told her five-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, during a recent Billboard Family interview about why she put out “Folded,” adding that she's working on a new album coming out next year.

The Homage Pack, a six-song remix collection featuring Brandy, Toni Braxton, JoJo, Mario, Ne-Yo, and Tank, played a major role in the song's rise, blending the legacy of classic R&B with modern production and cross-generational collaboration. In addition to its success on the charts, the project emphasizes R&B's capacity to connect generations of listeners and artists through compelling narratives and its most soulful depictions.

A version released in late July, "(un)Folded," furthered the song's emotional maturity and scenic elements with its a acapella and produced form by Isaia Huron. Their live broadcast capped off the night, showcasing Kehlani's clear voice and commanding stage presence as a nod to her Oakland background.