Kehlani Earns First Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Hit With ‘Folded’ at No. 7
The single "Folded" by Kehlani, which was released through Atlantic Records in the middle of 2025 and produced by Andre Harris, D.K. the Punisher, Don Mills, and Khris Riddick-Tynes, has gone viral due to her passionate vocal delivery and emotive storytelling. The track marks a career milestone as Kehlani earns her first Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, leaping from No. 14 to No. 7 in its 20th week on the chart. "Folded" also dominates multiple Billboard R&B charts, holding No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot R&B Songs, and R&B Streaming Songs, while landing at No. 2 on R&B Digital Song Sales.
“I just really thought it was a really cool way to come back into music after I hadn't put out music for a while. And I was pretty confident about it. I thought it was a good song,” Kehlani told her five-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, during a recent Billboard Family interview about why she put out “Folded,” adding that she's working on a new album coming out next year.
The Homage Pack, a six-song remix collection featuring Brandy, Toni Braxton, JoJo, Mario, Ne-Yo, and Tank, played a major role in the song's rise, blending the legacy of classic R&B with modern production and cross-generational collaboration. In addition to its success on the charts, the project emphasizes R&B's capacity to connect generations of listeners and artists through compelling narratives and its most soulful depictions.
A version released in late July, "(un)Folded," furthered the song's emotional maturity and scenic elements with its a acapella and produced form by Isaia Huron. Their live broadcast capped off the night, showcasing Kehlani's clear voice and commanding stage presence as a nod to her Oakland background.
As wonderful as "Folded" is, the bigger conversation is about an R&B renaissance. And it lays the groundwork for Kehlani's next chapter — album mode, into the studio for new songs. After CRASH in 2024, Kehlani is focusing on international touring, festivals, and other collaborations that showcase her authentic self while reaching friends of all ages.