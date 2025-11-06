This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 6

Nov. 6 has witnessed several standout events that redefined the global hip-hop and R&B scene. N.W.A. made their mark with the release of a compilation album, and E-40 released two separate albums on the same date. Check out other historic events that made the headlines on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Celebrated music artists shook up the charts with their breakthrough hits and albums:

1987: N.W.A. released N.W.A. and the Posse, their first compilation album, featuring underground rappers such as Eazy-E and the Fila Fresh Crew.

1990: Whitney Houston released her third studio album, I'm Your Baby Tonight. It scored No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and earned the top spot on several global charts.

2001: Hip-hop group The Coup dropped their fourth studio album, Party Music. It didn't chart on the Billboard but received critical acclaim for its cultural and political impact.

2007: Jay-Z released his tenth studio album, American Gangster. The platinum-certified album logged in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 weekly chart.

2007: Chris Brown released Exclusive, his second studio album. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

2007: Cassidy released his third studio album, B.A.R.S. The Barry Adrian Reese Story. The much-anticipated album claimed second spot on the Billboard Top Rap Albums weekly chart.

2012: Ne-Yo released his fifth studio album, R.E.D., in the U.S. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2012: E-40 and Too $hort released two collaboration albums, History: Mob Music and History: Function Music. Both volumes soared on the Billboard Top Rap Albums charts, peaking at No. 7 and No. 6, respectively.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 6 saw some amazing cultural events, and several artists earned awards for their contributions to the recording industry:

1997: LL Cool J and the Backstreet Boys lit up the stage with phenomenal performances at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

1997: LL Cool J and the Backstreet Boys lit up the stage with phenomenal performances at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

2002: Usher made a guest appearance in an episode of the sci-fi TV series The Twilight Zone. His performance underlined the cultural significance of casting musicians in acting roles.

Usher made a guest appearance in an episode of the sci-fi TV series The Twilight Zone. His performance underlined the cultural significance of casting musicians in acting roles. 2003: Justin Timberlake claimed three awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Edinburgh, Scotland. Other winners included Beyoncé and Eminem.

2003: Justin Timberlake claimed three awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Edinburgh, Scotland. Other winners included Beyoncé and Eminem.

2016: Drake won the award for Best Hip-Hop act at the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some artists faced jail time, while others sadly passed away on this date:

2017: A Pennsylvania court sentenced Meek Mill to two to four years in prison for violating his probation terms.

2017: A Pennsylvania court sentenced Meek Mill to two to four years in prison for violating his probation terms.

2020: Emerging Chicago rapper King Von died of a gunshot wound. He was 26 years old at the time of his untimely demise.

Emerging Chicago rapper King Von died of a gunshot wound. He was 26 years old at the time of his untimely demise. 2022: Hurricane G, whose hits included "Somebody Else," died from lung cancer at the age of 52.