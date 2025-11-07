A$AP Rocky Jokes About ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Album Delay, Keeps Fans Guessing

A$AP Rocky has once again taken the chance to speak about the lingering wait for the long-awaited project Don't Be Dumb, teasing out the album's status via a recent People Gallery vlog. In a dialogue sympathizing with his fans online, the rapper was laughing at the extended wait for new sounds while recognizing that with every passing day, the masses were more and more interested. "Don't Be Dumb?" Rocky says. "Never dropping." Kamara and Rocky then both burst out into laughter. "They gon' kill us for that one," the rapper added.

The vlog follows months of speculation over when Rocky's next album will arrive. Despite teasing Don't Be Dumb for years, he has yet to confirm any concrete release date. The word "soon" continues to define the project's elusive timeline, with the artist suggesting he will explore every option before release.

Rocky's light-hearted comments come at a time of increased visibility for the rapper and style icon. Earlier this year, he was recognized with the 2025 CFDA Fashion Award for Fashion Icon, further establishing his cultural currency outside of music.

In October, Rocky told Complex in an interview about the concept behind the title, Don't Be Dumb, calling it a reflection of the growth he saw in himself, as well as the lessons learned in the last album cycle. His last album, Testing, released in 2018, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and featured the hit single "Praise the Lord (Da Shine)."

The delay of Don't Be Dumb mirrors a larger trend occurring in hip-hop, where the largest artists tend to build anticipation for their long-awaited projects through some kind of rollout or hype period. Rocky has shown us through his comments that he is aware of what his fans want, but he still wants to go on an artistic journey.