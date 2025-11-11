Outkast Releases Stankonia F.C. Soccer Capsule With MUNDIAL Magazine

Outkast is launching its inaugural official soccer shirt, dubbed the Stankonia F.C. capsule, co-designed with MUNDIAL Magazine to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album, Stankonia, and their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

This collection demonstrates a cultural shift between hip-hop, sports, and fashion as Atlanta's creative momentum grows into the 2026 World Cup. The limited-edition drop features a jersey, hoodie, and two shirts that combine Stankonia's bold black-and-white graphics with an artful soccer-inspired design.

The accompanying apparel includes hoodies and tees featuring the Stankonia F.C. crest, album artwork, and lyrical details. The jersey arrives in a '90s style, featuring that essential, perfectly proportioned collar and both Outkast's logo and the monochrome U.S. flag on the chest, while the group's name is emblazoned across the shirt above the lyrics "Foreva Eva" from the revered No.1 single "Ms. Jackson." Finally, the black hoodie features the lyrics "The sky is falling, ain't no need to panic" from "So Fresh, So Clean" on the reverse.

Big Boi, a longtime soccer fan and Atlanta United supporter since 2017, emphasized the significance of merging Atlanta's hip-hop roots with global soccer culture. "We have a dope baseball team, a dope football team, and now a dope soccer team," he said. "Soccer is an international sport; it's global. So, to be a part of that worldwide puzzle, it's great to be that inclusive. And once again, Atlanta is right there at the front."