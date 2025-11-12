Cardi B and Jeezy Bring the Snow: ‘ErrTime’ Remix Sparks a Storm

The snow has officially started falling—and it is loud. After teasing, Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” era just got a frosty new twist, and fans couldn’t be happier to finally see how it all came together.

On Tuesday night (November 11), Cardi B sent the internet spinning after dropping what looked like a simple but loaded image: a sleek black crow perched on top of a snowman. For those in the know, the snowman is Jeezy’s calling card, and the image instantly set off alarms across social media.

Her caption only added fuel to the fire: “Looks like there is a 100 percent chance of snow tomorrow at 12pm est.”

That one line turned a quiet night into a blizzard of theories. Within minutes, fans were sure they were getting a remix to Cardi’s track “ErrTime.”

One excited fan wrote, “IS JEEZY DA SNOWMAN ON THE ERRTIME REMIX?! BC THAT SOUNDS LIKE HIS TYPE OF PORDY!”

Snowman Confirmed

Jeezy didn’t waste time adding to the chaos. His entire response? Just one snowman emoji. That single symbol was enough to send fans over the edge.

One user shouted, “OMG!!! It’s confirmed we’re getting the Snowman.” Another added, “Took yall long enough. Anybody that heard err time knew this was a Jeezy song.”

It’s been a long time coming for the two hitmakers to link up. Cardi’s been building hype with her bold “Am I The Drama?” rollout, while Jeezy—whose very name brings images of snow and swagger—has kept fans wondering when he’d pop back into the spotlight.

More Drama on the Way

Earlier this week, Cardi hinted that the ride wasn’t over yet. She shared a montage on Instagram packed with clips from her album’s wild rollout.

“I can’t believe it’s been almost two months of AM I THE DRAMA,” she wrote. “Thank you everybody so much that’s been buying, streaming, and making videos.. the skits lip syncs and choreography… y’all been really holding me down.. I love it and we not done yet… more drama coming your way soon!!”

Now the storm has officially hit. The “ErrTime (Remix)” featuring Jeezy dropped right on schedule, and fans are losing it. The track blends Cardi’s fierce flow with Jeezy’s trademark grit, creating the kind of energy that makes people want to blast it from their car speakers no matter the weather.