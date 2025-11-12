ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B and Jeezy Bring the Snow: ‘ErrTime’ Remix Sparks a Storm

The snow has officially started falling—and it is loud. After teasing, Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” era just got a frosty new twist, and fans couldn’t be happier to…

Kayla Morgan
cardi b x jeezy split image
Photo by Amy Sussman/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The snow has officially started falling—and it is loud. After teasing, Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” era just got a frosty new twist, and fans couldn’t be happier to finally see how it all came together.

On Tuesday night (November 11), Cardi B sent the internet spinning after dropping what looked like a simple but loaded image: a sleek black crow perched on top of a snowman. For those in the know, the snowman is Jeezy’s calling card, and the image instantly set off alarms across social media.

Her caption only added fuel to the fire: “Looks like there is a 100 percent chance of snow tomorrow at 12pm est.”

That one line turned a quiet night into a blizzard of theories. Within minutes, fans were sure they were getting a remix to Cardi’s track “ErrTime.”

One excited fan wrote, “IS JEEZY DA SNOWMAN ON THE ERRTIME REMIX?! BC THAT SOUNDS LIKE HIS TYPE OF PORDY!”

Snowman Confirmed

Jeezy didn’t waste time adding to the chaos. His entire response? Just one snowman emoji. That single symbol was enough to send fans over the edge.

One user shouted, “OMG!!! It’s confirmed we’re getting the Snowman.” Another added, “Took yall long enough. Anybody that heard err time knew this was a Jeezy song.”

It’s been a long time coming for the two hitmakers to link up. Cardi’s been building hype with her bold “Am I The Drama?” rollout, while Jeezy—whose very name brings images of snow and swagger—has kept fans wondering when he’d pop back into the spotlight.

More Drama on the Way

Earlier this week, Cardi hinted that the ride wasn’t over yet. She shared a montage on Instagram packed with clips from her album’s wild rollout.

“I can’t believe it’s been almost two months of AM I THE DRAMA,” she wrote. “Thank you everybody so much that’s been buying, streaming, and making videos.. the skits lip syncs and choreography… y’all been really holding me down.. I love it and we not done yet… more drama coming your way soon!!”

Now the storm has officially hit. The “ErrTime (Remix)” featuring Jeezy dropped right on schedule, and fans are losing it. The track blends Cardi’s fierce flow with Jeezy’s trademark grit, creating the kind of energy that makes people want to blast it from their car speakers no matter the weather.

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, “Cardi and Jeezy sound like they been rapping together for years. This remix is pure heat in the snow!” Another added, “I didn’t know I needed Jeezy on ‘ErrTime’ until now. Cardi snapped AGAIN.”

cardi bJeezy
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
A split image of Drake on the left and PARTYNEXTDOOR on the right.
MusicDrake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Album Reaches Platinum Status in Nine MonthsJennifer Eggleston
Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City.
MusicRihanna Attends Brandy and Monica Tour Stop at LA ForumMelissa Lianne
Jackson Family Condemns Hologram Plan for Michael Biopic Premiere at O2 Arena
MusicJackson Family Condemns Hologram Plan for Michael Biopic Premiere at O2 ArenaMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect