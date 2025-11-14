ContestsEvents
Enter To Win A Pair of Tickets to Florida State Vs. Texas A&M

WiLD 94.1 wants to give you the chance to witness an electrifying atmosphere as two of college basketball’s most prominent programs collide. Enter now for a change to win a…

WiLD 94.1 wants to give you the chance to witness an electrifying atmosphere as two of college basketball's most prominent programs collide. Enter now for a change to win a pair of tickets.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 11/17-11/21/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/24/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Florida State Vs. Texas A&M
  • Prize Value: : $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: FSU
