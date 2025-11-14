Lil’ Kim Performs at Brooklyn Nets Biggie Night During Notorious B.I.G. Jersey Debut

Barclays Center in Brooklyn lit up for Biggie Night, a full-scale celebration honoring The Notorious B.I.G. and the borough's deep musical roots. The event featured Lil' Kim as a special guest, delivering a nostalgia-packed performance that included her verse from “Notorious B.I.G.,” during halftime. Fans filled the arena for a night that merged sports, hip-hop, and Brooklyn pride under the banner “Spread Love the Brooklyn Way.”

“It's Biggie Night, so you already know the vibes. Every time we rep the legend, it's all good, babyyy bae baeee,” said the Bed-Stuy native, referencing Biggie's own signature catchphrase. “Brooklyn, we ouuutssiiideee… Get ready for a fun-filled night! Let's make it one for the books.”

The arena transformed into a Biggie-themed spectacle, complete with curated entertainment, lighting displays, and collectible giveaways like Biggie bobbleheads. The Nets debuted their revived Notorious B.I.G.–inspired Brooklyn Camo City Edition jerseys, highlighted by a multicolor stripe reminiscent of Biggie's iconic Coogi sweaters.

Supporters deemed the moment a significant cultural event, many even saying Kim's performance was better than the game itself. On social media, there were some exuberant international fans sharing that it is rare for tributes like this to mean anything abroad, demonstrating how well-known Lil' Kim is around the world.

The event also reignited anticipation for new Lil' Kim music, with many speculating that she might release fresh material soon. Her participation reinforced her position as a cultural ambassador and pivotal presence in sustaining Biggie's legacy.