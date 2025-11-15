This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 15

On Nov. 15, the hip-hop industry changed forever. Pioneering rappers released landmark debut albums, and a new breed of musicians came into the limelight with chart-topping hits. Follow along for the most significant hip-hop and R&B moments associated with this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Top artists thrilled their fans with new, chart-topping albums on this date:

Childish Gambino released his first studio album, Camp. It entered at No. 2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2024: Mary J. Blige launched her 15th album, Gratitude. It missed out on the Billboard 200 but peaked at No. 10 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, celebrated artists excited film and television audiences with memorable performances and iconic soundtracks:

Combining live-action and animation, Space Jam opened in theaters. The film featured hip-hop and R&B tracks by Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Method Man, and R. Kelly. 2006: Chris Brown delivered a stellar recreation of the song "Thriller" at the World Music Awards in London, England.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry experienced various changes and challenges on Nov. 15:

While on tour, rapper Lil Peep died from an accidental drug overdose just before a scheduled performance. He was 21 years old at the time of his death. His debut compilation album, Everybody's Everything, was released in 2019, on the second anniversary of his death. It reached No. 2 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums chart. 2018: Mariah Carey thanked her fans after their #JusticeForGlitter social media campaign resulted in an upsurge in sales for her soundtrack album, Glitter.