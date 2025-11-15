This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 15
On Nov. 15, the hip-hop industry changed forever. Pioneering rappers released landmark debut albums, and a new breed of musicians came into the limelight with chart-topping hits. Follow along for…
On Nov. 15, the hip-hop industry changed forever. Pioneering rappers released landmark debut albums, and a new breed of musicians came into the limelight with chart-topping hits. Follow along for the most significant hip-hop and R&B moments associated with this date.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Top artists thrilled their fans with new, chart-topping albums on this date:
- 1984: Kool & the Gang released Emergency, their 16th studio album. It had four top 20 hit singles on the Billboard charts.
- 1986: Beastie Boys released Licensed to Ill, their debut studio album. The career-defining, Platinum-certified album topped the Billboard 200 chart.
- 1988: King Tee released Act a Fool, his debut album. The eponymous single "Act a Fool" quickly became a hip-hop classic.
- 1994: TLC released CrazySexyCool, their second studio album. It turned out to be the group's most successful album, selling over 23 million copies worldwide.
- 1994: Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man launched his debut solo album, Tical, which reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.
- 2011: Cappadonna released his sixth album, The Pilgrimage. The album was his first release under an independent record label.
- 2011: Drake released his second album, Take Care. With guest features including Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, and Rihanna, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
- 2011: Childish Gambino released his first studio album, Camp. It entered at No. 2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2024: Mary J. Blige launched her 15th album, Gratitude. It missed out on the Billboard 200 but peaked at No. 10 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart.
Notable Recordings and Performances
On this date, celebrated artists excited film and television audiences with memorable performances and iconic soundtracks:
- 1996: Combining live-action and animation, Space Jam opened in theaters. The film featured hip-hop and R&B tracks by Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Method Man, and R. Kelly.
- 2006: Chris Brown delivered a stellar recreation of the song "Thriller" at the World Music Awards in London, England.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry experienced various changes and challenges on Nov. 15:
- 2017: While on tour, rapper Lil Peep died from an accidental drug overdose just before a scheduled performance. He was 21 years old at the time of his death. His debut compilation album, Everybody's Everything, was released in 2019, on the second anniversary of his death. It reached No. 2 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums chart.
- 2018: Mariah Carey thanked her fans after their #JusticeForGlitter social media campaign resulted in an upsurge in sales for her soundtrack album, Glitter.
Nov. 15 left a lasting impact on the hip-hop and R&B industry. Artists such as the Beastie Boys broke into the limelight, film soundtracks experienced huge popularity, and Lil Peep sadly passed away while on tour.