Coco Jones Releases Holiday Single ‘Skip My House’ Focused on Gratitude Over Gifts

Coco Jones has opened up a soulful present for the holidays with her new single "Skip My House," which was released through High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. The single is her first new release since her April 2025 project, Why Not More?, which received a significant amount of critical acclaim and has put her among the most interesting voices in R&B.

The record, produced by Johnny Thomas Jr., combines moody R&B musicality with Jones's velvety sonorous tone and a warmth in the lyrics. On the track, Jones is so fulfilled with what life has brought her that she doesn't feel the need to ask for more. "I already counted, and my blessings came in pouring / Hoping I can freeze the time now while it's snowing / So you can skip my house this year / I already got everything I need right here."

Speaking on her new release, the newly-engaged singer wrote on Instagram, "I used to chase what I thought would make me happy until I found a priceless gift: Peace, purpose, and surrounding myself with people who see me. Santa can 'Skip My House' this year. OUT NOW! (But if he wanna leave me a GRAMMY, that's fine)."

Since April, Jones has maintained momentum on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B Albums charts, continuing a breakout year that began with Why Not More?, featuring fan favorites like "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," "Taste," "You," and "On Sight." That project is currently in contention for Best R&B Album at the 68th GRAMMY Awards, set for February 2026, where it competes with BELOVED and Escape Room.

The single comes after her 2024 holiday EP, Coco By The Fireplace, which adds to her growing selection of seasonal R&B titles. Jones recently performed five piano-driven renditions from the deluxe version of her album, including "Hit You Where It Hurts" and "Nobody Exists," accompanied by London on da Track.

With its message of gratitude and self-love — underscored by her engagement to Donovan Mitchell — "Skip My House" may become a new holiday anthem for listeners who feel they already have everything they need.