Enter To Win Advance Screening Passes To See Five Nights At Freddy’s 2

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND BLUMHOUSE PRESENT FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S 2.  NEW RULES, NEW NIGHTMARE, NEW LEVEL OF FEAR. ENTER NOW TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE ADVANCE SCREENING ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMEBER 3, 2025

They’re not just at Freddy’s anymore. 

In 2023, Blumhouse’s box-office horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy’s, based on the blockbuster game series by Scott Cawthon, became the highest-grossing horror film of the year. Now, a shocking new chapter of animatronic terror begins. 

One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first ever Fazfest. 

Additional Information:

  • Official Film Rating:
    • Rated PG-13 for violent content, terror and some language.

TRAILER

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: EnterTo Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 11/17-11/28/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 12/1/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: Passes to see Five Nights At Freddy's 2 on December 3, 2025
  • Prize Value: $30
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Universal Pictures
