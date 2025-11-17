ContestsEvents
Happy Thanksgiving from WiLD 94.1 and Demesmin & Dover

This Thanksgiving season, WiLD 94.1 and Demesmin & Dover, Your Accident Attorneys, want to help make your holiday meal extra special!

We’re giving you the chance to win a $50 gift card to put towards your Thanksgiving feast! Whether it’s the turkey, the sides, or the dessert, we’ve got you covered.

Listen all week at 9AM for your chance to win with Orlando & The Freakshow and you could score $50 just in time for your Thanksgiving celebration!

It’s our way of saying thank you for being part of the WiLD 94.1 family.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 11/17-11/21/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/17-11/21/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: $50 Gift Card
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Demesmin & Dover Law Firm, Your Accident Attorneys dot com
